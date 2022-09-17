Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Families get together for exciting night at Ryves Hall Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Every third Wednesday of the month, Ryves Hall Youth Center holds a family night. Families come into the center enjoy a free meal and participate in activities. During Wednesday night’s event families got to speak with Fifth Third Bank representatives to learn about financial services. Director Jim Pinkstaff says this is a great opportunity for families.
wibqam.com
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall.
wibqam.com
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
wibqam.com
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
wibqam.com
Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of...
wibqam.com
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
wibqam.com
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wibqam.com
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
wibqam.com
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
Comments / 0