ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Families get together for exciting night at Ryves Hall Youth Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Every third Wednesday of the month, Ryves Hall Youth Center holds a family night. Families come into the center enjoy a free meal and participate in activities. During Wednesday night’s event families got to speak with Fifth Third Bank representatives to learn about financial services. Director Jim Pinkstaff says this is a great opportunity for families.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall.
MATTOON, IL
wibqam.com

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wibqam.com

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Terre Haute, IN
Education
wibqam.com

Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
OBLONG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Fundraising#Indiana State University#Linus College#Charity#Scholarships#Experiential Learning#Sycamore Athletics#Isu Presidential Scholar
wibqam.com

Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
ROCKVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy