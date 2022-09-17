ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Fort Mill, SC
Chester County, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Chester County, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
MIX 107.9

Multiple schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

Five schools in the Charlotte area evacuated after bomb threats were made against the campuses, Tuesday morning. District leaders told students and faculty of Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High and Jay M. Robinson High schools and Moorseville High School to evacuated the school building at 10:30 AM after receiving threats. WCNC […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

