Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
WBTV
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Woman accused of paying CMS students $5, swabbing cheeks appears in court
CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of paying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students for cheek swabs made her first court appearance Wednesday. Since Channel 9 first started investigating back in February 2022, many people have contacted us wondering why investigators said Raina McManus was conducting the tests. One mother came to the courthouse, desperate for answers.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Woman kidnaps driver at gunpoint before trooper-involved shooting on I-40, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was involved in several crashes along I-40 Tuesday morning before kidnapping someone and forcing them to drive farther down the interstate, state troopers said. That woman was then involved in a shooting with a state trooper, according to Burke County sheriff’s deputies.
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
Charlotte convicted murderer back in prison after domestic incident
A Charlotte man who was out on supervised release for a murder sentence is back in prison following a domestic disturbance, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
WANTED: NC Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.
Statesville man exposed himself to 5, 8-year-old girls: Sheriff
A Statesville man is facing charges for exposing himself to two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Firefighters: 3 hospitalized after CATS bus driver has medical emergency, hits CMS bus
CHARLOTTE — A school bus driver and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus rider were hurt in a crash when the driver of the CATS bus had a medical emergency, firefighters said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a CATS bus crashed head-on into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in...
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
WBTV
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
WBTV
SLED investigating Chester County care facility after resident disappeared
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after a resident at a Chester County care facility disappeared last week. SLED officials confirmed the investigation with WBTV, saying it was requested by the Chester County sheriff. The investigation stems from the disappearance of...
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. First Responders Recognized for Rescuing Child from Cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of Lancaster County first responders being recognized after rescuing a child who was trapped in a cave. The child miraculously coming out without a scratch and a story he’ll never forget. Four of those first responders speaking virtually with News...
Statesville man facing kidnapping, assault charges: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is now facing kidnapping and assault charges, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
All-clear given in police investigation in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An all-clear has been given in a police investigation Tuesday night outside of the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. A contracted bomb-sniffing K-9 was alerted to a trash can that was emptied out. “It was determined there is no threat identified at this time,” CMPD tweeted.
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
Sentenced: $3M+ in checks stolen after Charlotte postal worker robbery
The suspects attempted to deposit funds from 86 stolen checks totaling over $3 million.
Multiple schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats
Five schools in the Charlotte area evacuated after bomb threats were made against the campuses, Tuesday morning. District leaders told students and faculty of Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High and Jay M. Robinson High schools and Moorseville High School to evacuated the school building at 10:30 AM after receiving threats. WCNC […]
