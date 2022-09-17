Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Waterman Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Police Officer Involved in Motorcycle Collision near 5th Street. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. as a San Bernardino Police officer was responding to another call for service. According to reports, the police officer had his lights and sirens on on their vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle near...
L.A. Weekly
Hollywood Sign To Get A Makeover For 100th Anniversary
For the first time since 2012, the historic Hollywood Sign will be washed, primed and repainted in time for its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood Sign Trust is teaming up with the Sherwin-Williams paint and coating manufacturing company, to give the sign its first refurbishment since 2012, when celebrating its 90th anniversary. Before that, the sign was completely torn down and rebuilt from in 1978.
L.A. Weekly
Lebron Evans Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision on Rindge Lane [Redondo Beach, CA]
15-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash near Marshallfield Lane. According to reports, 15-year-old Evans was riding an electric bicycle home with a friend when he was struck by a vehicle. Upon impact, the driver dragged the cyclist about half a block before dislodging the bike from his vehicle and continuing...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]
1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Meet Performance Art Fulcrum Robert Takahashi Crouch
Robert Takahashi Crouch is an artist and curator who works across sound, performance, and technology — but whose commitment to creative and impactful curatorial visions is every bit as central to his practice as his own work. As an artist, he is interested in conceptual sound art, and creates avant-garde electronic music which he describes as “a conversation between tonality, context, history” and subjective experience and perspectives. Similarly, Crouch’s curatorial bent focuses on the ways in which sound, technology, movement, and performance generate phenomenological art events. Crouch is the former Associate Director/Curator at performance art-centric nonprofit kunsthalle LACE, and the founding partner of interdisciplinary curatorial project VOLUME, both of which prepared him for his current role as the Executive and Artistic Director for Fulcrum Arts — an organization championing culture at the crossroads of art and science, and whose efforts over the last year are currently culminating in the Fulcrum Festival, a cross-platform new media arts extravaganza happening live this week in venues around the region.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
L.A. Weekly
Ivan Lopez Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Holly Avenue [Compton, CA]
28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Collision on Alondra Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 4:32 p.m., near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue on September 17th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a vehicle and a motorcycle...
L.A. Weekly
Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Saul Martinez Killed, One Injured in Box-Truck Collision on Highway 118 [Oxnard, CA]
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Wrong-Way Crash near Grimes Canyon Road. The incident took place just west of Grimes Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., on September 13th, per Oxnard authorities. According to initial report, Martinez was driving a 2014 Mercedes C-series sedan west when he suddenly veered into eastbound lanes....
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]
Rider Struck and Killed by Pickup near 19th Street. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 19th Street. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra near 19th Street. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Emily Bailey, Jeffery Austin Killed in Two-Car Collision on Avenue H [Lancaster, CA]
Two Dead after 2-Vehicle Crash near 30th Street West. The fatal accident happened around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. According to the investigators, the driver of an eastbound Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Alessandro Boulevard [Moreno Valley, CA]
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Elsworth Street. The collision occurred around 8:34 p.m., near Elsworth Street. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking south across the street with a shopping cart. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly in front of an oncoming 2019 Toyota Tacoma. The...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Manchester Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Car Accident near Lincoln Avenue. The crash happened around 8:42 p.m., at the intersection of Manchester and Lincoln Avenue. As per reports, two vehicles reportedly collided, resulting in one of the vehicles overturning. Although, the events leading up to the crash remain unknown. First responders...
L.A. Weekly
Hector Perez Lazaro Injured, Woman Killed in Rear-End Crash on Highway 152 [Merced, CA]
Female Passenger Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Dinosaur Point Road. Police responded to the scene near Dinosaur Point Road after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Per reports, Lazaro was driving a 2020 Kia Optima east on the highway when he was rear-ended by a 2007 Lexus GS350. Upon...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
L.A. Weekly
Victim Airlifted after Two-Car Crash on Palmdale Road [Phelan, CA]
1 Airlifted after 2-Car Accident near Johnson Road. Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., near Johnson Road on September 17th. Per reports, the collision involved two vehicles. According to police, one of the involved vehicles had major front-edge damages and the other sustained general extensive damages. Furthermore, Helicopter...
Comments / 0