Robert Takahashi Crouch is an artist and curator who works across sound, performance, and technology — but whose commitment to creative and impactful curatorial visions is every bit as central to his practice as his own work. As an artist, he is interested in conceptual sound art, and creates avant-garde electronic music which he describes as “a conversation between tonality, context, history” and subjective experience and perspectives. Similarly, Crouch’s curatorial bent focuses on the ways in which sound, technology, movement, and performance generate phenomenological art events. Crouch is the former Associate Director/Curator at performance art-centric nonprofit kunsthalle LACE, and the founding partner of interdisciplinary curatorial project VOLUME, both of which prepared him for his current role as the Executive and Artistic Director for Fulcrum Arts — an organization championing culture at the crossroads of art and science, and whose efforts over the last year are currently culminating in the Fulcrum Festival, a cross-platform new media arts extravaganza happening live this week in venues around the region.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO