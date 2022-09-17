ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Hollywood Sign To Get A Makeover For 100th Anniversary

For the first time since 2012, the historic Hollywood Sign will be washed, primed and repainted in time for its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood Sign Trust is teaming up with the Sherwin-Williams paint and coating manufacturing company, to give the sign its first refurbishment since 2012, when celebrating its 90th anniversary. Before that, the sign was completely torn down and rebuilt from in 1978.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]

1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
CERRITOS, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Performance Art Fulcrum Robert Takahashi Crouch

Robert Takahashi Crouch is an artist and curator who works across sound, performance, and technology — but whose commitment to creative and impactful curatorial visions is every bit as central to his practice as his own work. As an artist, he is interested in conceptual sound art, and creates avant-garde electronic music which he describes as “a conversation between tonality, context, history” and subjective experience and perspectives. Similarly, Crouch’s curatorial bent focuses on the ways in which sound, technology, movement, and performance generate phenomenological art events. Crouch is the former Associate Director/Curator at performance art-centric nonprofit kunsthalle LACE, and the founding partner of interdisciplinary curatorial project VOLUME, both of which prepared him for his current role as the Executive and Artistic Director for Fulcrum Arts — an organization championing culture at the crossroads of art and science, and whose efforts over the last year are currently culminating in the Fulcrum Festival, a cross-platform new media arts extravaganza happening live this week in venues around the region.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ivan Lopez Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Holly Avenue [Compton, CA]

28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Collision on Alondra Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 4:32 p.m., near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue on September 17th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a vehicle and a motorcycle...
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

Rider Struck and Killed by Pickup near 19th Street. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 19th Street. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra near 19th Street. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Manchester Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

At Least Two Hospitalized after Car Accident near Lincoln Avenue. The crash happened around 8:42 p.m., at the intersection of Manchester and Lincoln Avenue. As per reports, two vehicles reportedly collided, resulting in one of the vehicles overturning. Although, the events leading up to the crash remain unknown. First responders...
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Victim Airlifted after Two-Car Crash on Palmdale Road [Phelan, CA]

1 Airlifted after 2-Car Accident near Johnson Road. Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., near Johnson Road on September 17th. Per reports, the collision involved two vehicles. According to police, one of the involved vehicles had major front-edge damages and the other sustained general extensive damages. Furthermore, Helicopter...
PHELAN, CA

