ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 9

Chookay
4d ago

He's deflecting. He was a part of it as Lt. Gov. One of the defendants is his former "personal trainer." Does Reeves look like he ever used a personal trainer?

Reply
11
Glenn Shope
4d ago

I still say all should be handled accountable and paid back every penny and serve. time for this past and present government officials included if we owe money they ready to take our homes cars bank account garnish our payroll and put us in jail same should happen to these people why should they be above the law

Reply
11
Vanessa Cummings
4d ago

🤔😒😟🇺🇸 next please vote governing man for Jackson Mississippi ???? Our think ????? Keep it real Mississippi ???? Time for change !!! Our think so vote 🗳

Reply
6
Related
WLBT

Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People don’t go around talking about how much they make. But this is a day when advocates say women...black women, in particular, should. “We know in Mississippi, black women are making 56 cents to the dollar,” said Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. “Nationally, black women are making 58 cents to the dollar. Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the day that we bring awareness to how far into the new year, a black woman has to work to make the same wages that a white male, the non-Hispanic male made last year.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi's capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Phil Bryant
WJTV 12

MDHS opens P-EBT Customer Service Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients.  The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

FBI partners with HBCUs in MS to help students with career opportunities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office is on a mission to help bring diversity to the agency. With support from top leaders in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hope is to recruit more students from HBCUs across Mississippi. We learned more in an exclusive interview about the plan to fill positions and expose more students to the work of the FBI across the nation.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanf#Civil Litigation#Politics State#Wdam#Pro Football Hall Of Fame
BlackAmericaWeb

Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital

But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy