KITV.com
Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event in partnership with humane societies in Maui, Kauai
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To start the month of October, you can help the humane society on Maui and Kauai clear their shelters by giving a forever home to pets in their care for a reduced fee. The Bissell Pet Foundation partnered with 280 shelters across the U.S. It’s the nation's...
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
KITV.com
World Deaf Golf Championships to be held on Kauai
LIHUE, KAUAI (KITV4) -- The 13th World Deaf Golf Championships will be hosted at Kauai's Wailua Golf Course in Lihue this year, October 17-21. The tournament will draw in more than 100 hard of hearing golfers from 14 different countries, who will compete in a 72-hole stroke play tournament over 12 divisions, including Men's and Womens', Men's and Womens' Team, Men's and Womens' Senior and Senior Team, Men's Super Senior and Super Senior Team, as well as Junior Boys and Girls.
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
