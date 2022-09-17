LIHUE, KAUAI (KITV4) -- The 13th World Deaf Golf Championships will be hosted at Kauai's Wailua Golf Course in Lihue this year, October 17-21. The tournament will draw in more than 100 hard of hearing golfers from 14 different countries, who will compete in a 72-hole stroke play tournament over 12 divisions, including Men's and Womens', Men's and Womens' Team, Men's and Womens' Senior and Senior Team, Men's Super Senior and Super Senior Team, as well as Junior Boys and Girls.

