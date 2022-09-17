ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJdyw_0hyuxNn000

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves 02:00

Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila.

Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards.

While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.

The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market.

"What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council.

Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market.

"It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.

Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance.

"I don't want people jumping in," she said.

Comments / 99

AP_001855.b51a6675ab0f4f11abdfeaf76ac78e4f.1615
4d ago

California is a liberal socialist communist democrat utopia! A democrat super majority! We want high crime, poverty, and homeless!!

Reply(5)
14
ch
4d ago

The only justice in California is the justice you provide for yourself.

Reply(4)
20
Suck it
4d ago

This is what you wanted liberals. No fear of accountability for crime = you lose your Agave plants.

Reply(1)
9
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California

While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
TripAdvisor Blog

5 must-visit cities near the California coast

Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Agave#Thieves#Black Market#Alcoholic Drink
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday after devastating Puerto Rico, then lashing the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph on Wednesday morning and it was centered about 675 miles southwest of Bermuda, heading north at 8 mph.It was likely to approach Bermuda late Thursday and then Canada's Atlantic provinces late Friday. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory Tuesday night telling U.S. citizens to "reconsider travel" to Bermuda.The storm has been blamed...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy