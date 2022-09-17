Read full article on original website
DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court says
Ruling is a strong rebuke of the Trump team's attempt to suggest without evidence that materials were somehow declassified. Two of the three judges were Trump nominees.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...
