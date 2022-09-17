As a kid, anytime I would use the "If" word, my Dad would hit me with his favorite "If" cliche. "If a frog had wings, he wouldn't bump his butt." In the case of Louisiana weather, "If" becomes a lot more common than any winged frogs, and in this case, the "If" could mean that nasty weather is headed our way.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO