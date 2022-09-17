Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:
08-18-42-48-56, Cash Ball: 4
(eight, eighteen, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
