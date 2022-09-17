ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

08-18-42-48-56, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, eighteen, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)

Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings. Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Muñoz to third. Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Josh Smith's 1st over-fence HR helps Rangers beat Angels 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time, and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Wednesday night. Smith’s only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland in July when his liner skipped past the center fielder to the warning track. This 386-foot solo drive in the seventh inning tucked inside the foul pole in right. Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead. Ohtani and Ward were working on another rally to start the seventh when the two-way Japanese star reached on a routine grounder because reliever Brock Burke didn’t cover the bag. But Burke snagged Ward’s liner and doubled Ohtani off first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Officer convicted of manslaughter in Black motorist's death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer was convicted Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist shot six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. told jurors he feared for his life when he fired at Dennis Plowden Jr. as the 25-year-old sat on a sidewalk after crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He said Plowden had his left hand raised, but kept his right hand hidden despite police orders. The officer said he could not take cover and feared he would be shot. Only later did he realize that Plowden was unarmed, the defense said. “As soon as my client discovered it was heroin and not a gun, he was upset. He was distraught,” lawyer David Mischak said in opening statements last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
'Art of the steal': Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York’s attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican’s ability to do business in the state. Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it “The art of the steal.” The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives. In its 222 pages, the suit struck at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he’s embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and later as president.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
