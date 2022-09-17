ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Christian Siriano rescheduled show just for Janet Jackson

By Carlos Greer, Tashara Jones
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3dA1_0hyuvMPD00
Janet Jackson and Alicia Silverstone helped Christian Siriano celebrate his Spring/Summer 2023 preview with a private dinner. Sara Kerens

Time waits for no man. But it stops for Janet Jackson, apparently.

Designer Christian Siriano moved his whole New York Fashion Week show earlier in the week just so the superstar could attend, Page Six is told.

“He usually shows during fashion week like on a Saturday, but he had it early this year on a Wednesday to accommodate her schedule. He was like, ‘If Janet’s coming, I don’t care if there are 10 people there, we will make it work,’ ” an insider said.

Needless to say, she was a sensation at the event, which was held at Elizabeth Taylor’s townhouse.

In fact there was such a swarm of photographers around Jackson, one cheekily mused on those basking in the reflected glory.

Journalist Derek Blasberg and editor Nina Garcia — neither of whom have been known to spy away from a lens — had the pleasure of being seated between Jackson. A photographer was overhead saying, “Those two are gonna eat up all this publicity they’re going to get.”

Meanwhile, her appearance at Sirano’s show made green (as in the color of envy) in this season.

Another source told Page Six that a flurry of designers begged Jacksons team to convince her to stay in town so that she could come to their show too. And, naturally, showered her with freebies in hopes of convincing her to accept the invite.

Siriano, who we’re told had never met the “Rhythm Nation” singer before even though she’s worn his pieces in the past, hosted her at his dinner after the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qza7J_0hyuvMPD00
Coco Rocha toasted “Project Runway” alum Siriano’s collection at a private dinner after the show.

Coco Rocha, Leigh Lezark, Maye Musk, Kyle Smith, Candice Huffine, and Jasmine Poulton also dined with them and raised glasses more than once to the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twfDt_0hyuvMPD00
Rocha lead friends and supporters in more toasts to Siriano and his latest pieces.

The dinner ended at 9.30pm and the party continued at Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition, where the DJ spun Jackson’s tunes nonstop, we’re told.

A source at the club told us Jackson seemed “out to have a good time.”

Jackson also attended the Harlem Fashion Row event at Lincoln Center the evening before the Siriano show on Tuesday, where LVHM honored her with its “Icon of the Year” award.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Coco Rocha
Person
Candice Huffine
Person
Derek Blasberg
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#New York Fashion Week#Jacksons
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Glamour

Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win

Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Selma Blair Hopes Her Inspiring 'DWTS' Performance Encourages Others to Step Out of Their Comfort Zone

Stepping outside of your comfort zone is scary, but if Selma Blair can do it on live TV, anyone can. During her Dancing With the Stars debut, Blair performed a touching Viennese waltz with DWTS pro, Sasha Farber. The actress captured the hearts of everyone watching the dance as she handed off the cane she uses to support her balance and mobility amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Dancing to Time of My Life, Blair began the waltz by leaning with a hand on her cane, but as soon after the song started, she walked away from the aid. Letting go...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Katie Holmes Attends Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon

Katie Holmes was one of the many celebrities who attended Tribeca and Chanel’s annual Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon.  The actress attended the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon on Tuesday at Locanda Verde in New York City wearing a look from the design house. Holmes’ look was a knitted, floral pattern cashmere cardigan paired with oversize, high-waisted jeans from the Chanel fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with a small silver Chanel crossbody bag and Chanel heels. More from WWDAnnette Bening, Zosia Mamet and More Attended the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program LuncheonLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet

Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
MOVIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy