ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana Valley football team shows steady improvement in 4-1 start
Santa Ana Valley players take the field for a game against Godinez. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana Valley High School’s football team, which has a bye this week, is off to a 4-1 start under Coach Alfredo Macias. The Falcons wrapped up non-league...
ocsportszone.com
Irvine boys water polo team wins seven in a row and earns top CIF Division 3 ranking
One of Irvine’s top players Josh Ramos takes a shot for the Vaqueros (Photo courtesy Irvine water polo). Irvine High School’s boys water polo team, under Coach Tijmen Egtberts, is off to a fast start and is ranked No. 1 in this week’s CIF Division 3 poll ahead of No. 2 Portola.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams ranked in CIF polls
Three Orange County high school girls volleyball teams are ranked in the top 10 of this week’s CIF Division 1-2 poll. Mater Dei, Huntington Beach and San Clemente are in the top 10 in the division. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4 and Canyon...
ocsportszone.com
OC high school football schedule for week five, Thursday through Friday
All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Banning vs. Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m. Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Beckman vs. Irvine at Irvine Stadium. Northwood at Portola. El Modena at San Juan Hills. Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez at...
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six
An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands show their spirit during week four of football
Crean Lutheran students support the Saints during Friday’s game with Laguna Beach. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). High school fans in Orange County showed up in big numbers for week four of high school football. The fans included the spirited students at Crean Lutheran High School, who...
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
healthleadersmedia.com
Providence Unveils $712M Expansion Plans for Orange County
The expansion includes two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower to expand beds at Providence Mission Hospital. Renton, Washington-based Providence Health & Services announced that the Providence health system is embarking on a $712 million expansion plan in southern Orange County, California, to meet the growing needs of the community, the health system announced on Monday.
Fall arrives, but summer-like temperatures continue in SoCal Thursday
Thursday marks the first day of fall, but temperatures in Southern California will remain warm and get hotter through the end of the week.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
spectrumnews1.com
Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
dailytitan.com
Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking
The Fullerton Arboretum no longer has free parking for visitors during the week, adding further costs to already lofty campus parking fees and resulting in guest complaints. ParkMobile, Cal State Fullerton’s mobile payment app for campus parking, spread to the Fullerton Arboretum parking lot at the start of this semester, charging four dollars an hour. (Parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 p.m.) The arboretum is not responsible for the new cost as enforcement falls under CSUF Parking and Transportation services .
NBC Los Angeles
One Orange County Principal Follows in His Father's Footsteps
An Orange County principal is really experiencing déjà vu. He is now working at the school where he spent four formative years and he's doing it in the office where his father was principal 30 years ago. Jimmy Martin admits that education is in his blood. He initially...
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
KMPH.com
2 smash and grab suspects wanted in Orange County
A manhunt is on for two suspects wanted for a smash and grab in Orange County. The Orange Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the two caught on camera entering a T-Mobile store and start ripping phones from the display counters. The incident happened Monday...
