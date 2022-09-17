BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh and Delaware were two minutes from a scoreless draw Tuesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex, when sophomore Yoni Aidlberg scored on a perfectly placed free kick to give the Mountain Hawks their second straight victory, 1-0. Aidlberg's second career goal, which officially came with 1:58 to play, gave Lehigh the advantage in a game that was virtually even through the first 88 minutes. The Mountain Hawks are now 2-3-1 on the season, while the Blue Hens fall to 2-5-1. "Yoni is a soccer guy and he has a good soccer brain," Lehigh head coachDean Koski said. "He's hard-working and really committed to wanting to contribute to this team. He spends a lot of time at practice on dead balls and he hits a good dead ball. The goal is something that is earned because he practices it. That's why he steps over the ball."

