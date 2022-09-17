Read full article on original website
Related
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks, Tigers to Tangle Saturday in New Jersey
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh returns to the road, looking to bounce back after dropping its home opener to Richmond, as the Mountain Hawks travel to Princeton Saturday for the first of two games against Ivy League opponents this season. Game time is set for 3 p.m. from Princeton Stadium. The Mountain Hawks got a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dante Perri to Zaythan Hill to get within 20-6 of Richmond, but the Spiders scored the final 10 points to claim the 30-6 victory. Lehigh's defense limited Richmond to just 49 yards rushing but the Spider defensive held the Mountain Hawks to just 203 yards of total offense. Princeton shared the Ivy League title with Dartmouth last season and opens its home schedule on Saturday after defeating Stetson 39-14 last week in its season opener.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Set To Host Lafayette Wednesday, Visit Holy Cross Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh women's soccer plans for a busy week ahead with two league games. The Mountain Hawks will first participate in the Rivalry when they face Lafayette Wednesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and is presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. Lehigh then travels to Worcester, Mass. on Saturday to play Holy Cross at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
lehighsports.com
Sarkos Named Offensive Player of the Week as Lehigh Readies For Delaware Tuesday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After recording his second career hat trick and scoring a career-high seven points in Lehigh's league-opening win over American, senior forward Jack Sarkos was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. This is the second career Offensive Player of the Week award for Sarkos, who has had a hand in all six Lehigh goals scored so far this season.
lehighsports.com
Aidlberg's Late Free Kick Lifts Lehigh Past Delaware, 1-0
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh and Delaware were two minutes from a scoreless draw Tuesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex, when sophomore Yoni Aidlberg scored on a perfectly placed free kick to give the Mountain Hawks their second straight victory, 1-0. Aidlberg's second career goal, which officially came with 1:58 to play, gave Lehigh the advantage in a game that was virtually even through the first 88 minutes. The Mountain Hawks are now 2-3-1 on the season, while the Blue Hens fall to 2-5-1. "Yoni is a soccer guy and he has a good soccer brain," Lehigh head coachDean Koski said. "He's hard-working and really committed to wanting to contribute to this team. He spends a lot of time at practice on dead balls and he hits a good dead ball. The goal is something that is earned because he practices it. That's why he steps over the ball."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Open Fall Season With Program Low Round at Hornet Classic at the Creek
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Lehigh women's golf team set a program record for lowest 18-hole score in its opening round of the fall season as the Mountain Hawks kicked off the fall campaign with the first 36 holes of Delaware State's Hornet Classic at the Creek, Monday at Kings Creek Country Club.
Comments / 0