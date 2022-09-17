ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Paris, ME
State
Maine State
City
Fryeburg, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Bethel, ME
City
Paris, ME
City
Greenwood, ME
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Western Mountains#Natural Disasters
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity Law enacted

STATEWIDE– It’s been three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity law was enacted here in Maine. On September 19 of 2019, Maine became the 9th Jurisdiction in the United States to implement the aid-in-dying law. Under the law, a provider may prescribe life-ending medications to a terminally...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
hwy.co

Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit

Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy