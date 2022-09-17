Read full article on original website
WGME
Hurricane Fiona to pass very close to Maine bringing large waves and strong winds
PORTLAND (WGME)--- We have finally cleared out the persistent cloud cover, setting us up for a pleasant Wednesday. More showers and storms look likely with a cold front on Thursday, and then all eyes are on hurricane Fiona as it passes close to Maine to the east. Scroll down for...
mainepublic.org
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community
GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
Amazing Views & Brews: Craft Breweries of Maine’s Lakes and Mountains Region
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected
The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
foxbangor.com
Three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity Law enacted
STATEWIDE– It’s been three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity law was enacted here in Maine. On September 19 of 2019, Maine became the 9th Jurisdiction in the United States to implement the aid-in-dying law. Under the law, a provider may prescribe life-ending medications to a terminally...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Leader of Maine State Police announces retirement
AUGUSTA, Maine — The leader of the Maine State Police will retire after 33 years of service, according to a Tuesday announcement. A Facebook post from Maine State Police stated Col. John Cote's retirement will be effective on Sept. 30. "Cote and his command staff team have led the...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
hwy.co
Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit
Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
102.9 WBLM
