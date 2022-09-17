ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Shade Township, NJ

NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Accidental Tragedy: 18-year-old Charged For Fatally Shooting Friend in Burlington County, NJ, Police Say

Authorities in Burlington County say an 18-year-old man has been charged for, apparently, accidentally fatally shooting his 19-year-old friend early Friday morning. According to Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, Jah-son Jones of Pemberton Township has been charged with reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in the second degree.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 men injured in Asbury Park shooting, authorities say

Three men were shot and injured in Asbury Park on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The victims were shot at about 7:20 p.m on the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. The shooting took place outside, a spokesperson said. All were brought to an area...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

15-year-old Bayonne girl arrested after fight leads to slashing

A 15-year-old Bayonne girl was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after she cut another girl with a knife during a fight, authorities said. The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, was taken into custody Monday after she was identified as the assailant in a Sept. 16 incident, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
fox29.com

Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant, officials say

A worker was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County, officials said Wednesday. State troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at the plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police, which patrols the town.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

67-year-old Bayonne man charged with groping woman: police

A Bayonne senior was arrested Monday morning after a woman told police he groped her in the stairwell of an apartment building, authorities said. Czelaw Moscicki, 67, was charged with criminal sexual contact, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Street...
BAYONNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified

Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
