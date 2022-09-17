A 15-year-old Bayonne girl was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after she cut another girl with a knife during a fight, authorities said. The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, was taken into custody Monday after she was identified as the assailant in a Sept. 16 incident, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO