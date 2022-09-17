Read full article on original website
NJ man body slams cat and throws it in dumpster, police say
Someone who lives at the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex got quite a surprise when she checked what was on her doorbell camera video Saturday night. A man repeatedly picking up a cat and body slamming it into a concrete floor of an outdoor vestibule. According to West Deptford police, the...
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
Accidental Tragedy: 18-year-old Charged For Fatally Shooting Friend in Burlington County, NJ, Police Say
Authorities in Burlington County say an 18-year-old man has been charged for, apparently, accidentally fatally shooting his 19-year-old friend early Friday morning. According to Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, Jah-son Jones of Pemberton Township has been charged with reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in the second degree.
3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts during fight near N.J. high school, cops say
Three teens were arrested Monday after shots rang out during a large fight near Hillside High School after dismissal, authorities said. A 17-year-old from Bloomfield accused of firing the shots was later charged by Hillside police along with a 17-year-old from Irvington and a 16-year-old from Hillside, a student at the high school. No one was injured.
CBS News
Gloucester Township Police seek help identifying man accused of robbing Lowe's store
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The Gloucester Township Police Department is seeking your help with identifying a man accused of stealing from a Lowe's Home Improvement Store. The man allegedly stole items worth around $1,344 on Sept. 9 and 12, police say. He entered the store on Cross Keys Road...
3 men injured in Asbury Park shooting, authorities say
Three men were shot and injured in Asbury Park on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The victims were shot at about 7:20 p.m on the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. The shooting took place outside, a spokesperson said. All were brought to an area...
15-year-old Bayonne girl arrested after fight leads to slashing
A 15-year-old Bayonne girl was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after she cut another girl with a knife during a fight, authorities said. The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, was taken into custody Monday after she was identified as the assailant in a Sept. 16 incident, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
fox29.com
Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant, officials say
A worker was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County, officials said Wednesday. State troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at the plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police, which patrols the town.
67-year-old Bayonne man charged with groping woman: police
A Bayonne senior was arrested Monday morning after a woman told police he groped her in the stairwell of an apartment building, authorities said. Czelaw Moscicki, 67, was charged with criminal sexual contact, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Street...
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Atlantic County jail inmate charged with attempted murder of fellow inmate
An Atlantic County jail inmate is charged with attempted murder after a brutal beating of another inmate last week, BreakingAC has confirmed. Shakur Aabid, 28, of Atlantic City, allegedly attacked Hassan Robinson as the two awaited court appearances Sept. 13. Robinson, 42, also of Atlantic City, is currently hospitalized in...
Millville Man’s Body Found in Kettle At Food Processing Plant
A man's body was found inside a kettle at a food processing plant in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County on Monday morning, according to NJ State Police. The Vineland Daily Journal reports that the man was pronounced dead after being found in the kettle at 7:49 am Monday at the Clement Pappas food processing plant on Parsonage Road.
Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified
Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
