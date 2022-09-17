ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Man Chases Group From a Lubbock Club, Shoots & Kills Woman

A Lubbock, Texas woman was shot and killed after she and her friends were chased down from an after-hours club and shot at the morning of Saturday, September 17th. Lubbock police were made aware of a female victim, 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia, arriving at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. This was at around 4:15 a.m. Garcia was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?

You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Boyfriend in the Leg and Abdomen

A Lubbock teenager that was previously reported missing is now being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen. KAMC News reports that the teenager in question, 17-year-old Summer Colvin, was reporting missing in August of 2022, but was arrested on Thursday, September 15th. Police say that Colvin...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock

A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

