18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Lubbock Police Need Help Finding Suspect that Hit a Pedestrian Back in August
Lubbock Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect responsible for hitting a pedestrian with their vehicle back in August of 2022. The incident itself happened in the 5200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway a bit before 6:30 p.m. This was on Thursday, August 25th. KAMC...
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Man Chases Group From a Lubbock Club, Shoots & Kills Woman
A Lubbock, Texas woman was shot and killed after she and her friends were chased down from an after-hours club and shot at the morning of Saturday, September 17th. Lubbock police were made aware of a female victim, 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia, arriving at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. This was at around 4:15 a.m. Garcia was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the hospital.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Boyfriend in the Leg and Abdomen
A Lubbock teenager that was previously reported missing is now being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen. KAMC News reports that the teenager in question, 17-year-old Summer Colvin, was reporting missing in August of 2022, but was arrested on Thursday, September 15th. Police say that Colvin...
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock
A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
Gun Drawn Over Two People Bumping Into Each Other at Adventure Park
A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he pulled a gun on someone during an argument in the parking lot of Adventure Park. KAMC News reports that it happened the night of Sunday, September 11th. The victim says that he and the suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Villa, bumped into each...
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots
If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
