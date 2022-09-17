Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
UC Santa Cruz research center renamed in honor of farmworker activist Dolores Huerta
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The University of California, Santa Cruz will rename theResearch Center for the Americas in honor of social justice icon Dolores Huerta. The Dolores Huerta Research Center for the Americas will become official next month. The mission of the center is to support and promote cr0ss-border...
Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
benitolink.com
Teacher shortage in San Benito County goes deeper than full-time staff
Nicole Felkins, president of the Hollister Elementary School Teacher Association, said teachers often cover classes for their colleagues because of a substitute teacher shortage. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Hollister High School had 29 open teacher positions prior to the start...
KSBW.com
Help from community and Salvation Army helps one man get off the streets
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — While the city of Santa Cruz works to provide shelter for those living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, there have been some who have found their way out of being homeless. It was a matter of not giving up, being willing to work...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications
SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That's just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Take a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.
KSBW.com
Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans
SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KSBW.com
Sand City’s largest housing project moving forward after endangered plant moved
SAND CITY, Calif. — Demolition started on the former Monterey Fish Company building, the last structure that needed to be torn down to make room for the South of Tioga Project. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that the building be left standing until two nearby endangered...
KSBW.com
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
KSBW.com
Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross terminate in-network contract, local patients raise concerns
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross have terminated their network contract. For over a decade, the hospital has been fighting for a higher compensation rate which they say is in line with what insurance company pays other hospitals. Steve Hannah, CEO of Hazel Hawkins...
KSBW.com
Marina Coast Water District plans to restart desalination plant dormant since 2003
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Coast Water District (MCWD) announced at a meeting of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors that it is going to restart its long-dormant desalination plant. Remley Scherzinger, general manager for MCWD, told the supervisors that to augment their current water supply they'll need to...
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
benitolink.com
Juvenile involved in bomb explosion to be prosecuted locally
Monterey County Sheriff Bomb Squad member coming out of the area where the bomb detonated on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Chris Mora. A minor involved in recent Hollister bomb explosion is facing charges. However, the San Benito County District Office has not responded to multiple BenitoLink inquiries about what are the charges.
KSBW.com
$9.4 million federal grant announced for Monterey Regional Airport
MONTEREY, Calif. — A grant of $9.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration is coming to Monterey Regional Airport. The money will be used for the design, engineering, construction and construction management of the newly relocated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Monterey Regional Airport. Michael LaPier,...
KSBW.com
Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Santa Cruz County
FELTON, Calif. — Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County this week. Cal Fire is expected to burn 25 acres near Twin Gates off Empire Grade at Marshall Field on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say smoke may linger in the area for...
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
