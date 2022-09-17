ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness

The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Teacher shortage in San Benito County goes deeper than full-time staff

Nicole Felkins, president of the Hollister Elementary School Teacher Association, said teachers often cover classes for their colleagues because of a substitute teacher shortage. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Hollister High School had 29 open teacher positions prior to the start...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Gonzales, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications

SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans

SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program

SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Juvenile involved in bomb explosion to be prosecuted locally

Monterey County Sheriff Bomb Squad member coming out of the area where the bomb detonated on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Chris Mora. A minor involved in recent Hollister bomb explosion is facing charges. However, the San Benito County District Office has not responded to multiple BenitoLink inquiries about what are the charges.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

$9.4 million federal grant announced for Monterey Regional Airport

MONTEREY, Calif. — A grant of $9.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration is coming to Monterey Regional Airport. The money will be used for the design, engineering, construction and construction management of the newly relocated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Monterey Regional Airport. Michael LaPier,...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Santa Cruz County

FELTON, Calif. — Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County this week. Cal Fire is expected to burn 25 acres near Twin Gates off Empire Grade at Marshall Field on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say smoke may linger in the area for...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

