The dust from Will Smith’s Oscar slap still hasn’t cleared. As The New York Times reports, the highly publicized altercation between the “King Richard” Best Actor winner and comedian Chris Rock has ignited an internal debate at Apple as executives reconsider delaying their release of Smith’s next awards season hopeful: his upcoming Civil War drama, “Emancipation,” for which the studio paid a staggering $120 million to acquire in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO