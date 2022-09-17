ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joy Reid Compares Ron DeSantis’ Immigrant Flights to 1960s Segregationists’ ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ North and West (Video)

By Jeremy Bailey and Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Ryan X
5d ago

Democrats are forgetting that Biden started flying people into the country first in the middle of the night that was the start of this so if anything Biden is responsible for the current busing and flying people all over the country!

5
Ryan X
5d ago

Arizona Texas and Florida are not Sanctuary States so we're just sending them to Sanctuary States! Sanctuary States offer these people benefits what do Democrats want do they want them to stay in non-sanctuary cities and starve I know they already don't care that they're drowning at the border!

4
carol none yr business
5d ago

I think Texas and Florida did the right thing they want them immigrants over here ship them to their house and let him stay with them way to go Texas and Florida

2
TheWrap

Kimmel Hopes to Escalate Trump’s Weird Anti-Immigration Spat with Ron DeSantis (Video)

”Speaking of randomly shipping immigrants around, where the hell is Melania?“ Kimmel jokes. On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel talked about many things during his monologue: National Voter Registration Day (which is today). His run of shows next week in Brooklyn. Sidekick Guillermo’s road trip ahead of their week in New York. But of course he also devoted some time to making fun of Republicans generally, and Donald Trump specifically.
TheWrap

Meyers Mocks Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard Stunt as Giving ‘Rich Liberals’ More Reason to ‘Feel Self Righteous’ (Video)

During Monday’s Closer Look segment devoted to the modern Republican Party’s “unquenchable thirst for embarrassment,” Seth Meyers broke down J.D. Vance’s senate campaign in Ohio (which has seen the venture capitalist and writer of “Hillbilly Elegy” become a Trump toady) and sharply focused on the Ron DeSantis stunt where he transported migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
TheWrap

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Walks Back His ‘Pandemic Is Over’ Claims: ‘He’s Been Very Consistent About That’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined the “Morning Joe” team Wednesday to, among other things, answer to President Joe Biden’s “60 Minutes” interview from Sunday. Walking back the president’s claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over,” she conceded to Mika Brzezinski and others that “it is now more manageable” and “he’s been very consistent about that.”
