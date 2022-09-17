Joy Reid Compares Ron DeSantis’ Immigrant Flights to 1960s Segregationists’ ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ North and West (Video)

Read full article on original website
Ryan X
5d ago
Democrats are forgetting that Biden started flying people into the country first in the middle of the night that was the start of this so if anything Biden is responsible for the current busing and flying people all over the country!
Reply
5
Ryan X
5d ago
Arizona Texas and Florida are not Sanctuary States so we're just sending them to Sanctuary States! Sanctuary States offer these people benefits what do Democrats want do they want them to stay in non-sanctuary cities and starve I know they already don't care that they're drowning at the border!
Reply
4
carol none yr business
5d ago
I think Texas and Florida did the right thing they want them immigrants over here ship them to their house and let him stay with them way to go Texas and Florida
Reply
2
Comments / 6