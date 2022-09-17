Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court says
Ruling is a strong rebuke of the Trump team's attempt to suggest without evidence that materials were somehow declassified. Two of the three judges were Trump nominees.
2 Long Island men arrested for breaking into Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Two men from Cold Spring Harbor were arrested last week for breaking into the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots, according to a recently unsealed federal criminal complaint obtained by Newsday.
