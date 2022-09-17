Friday's Scores

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments Large Division School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (10) 5-0 109 1

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO