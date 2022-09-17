ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11

Millard West def. Norfolk, 28-26, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12

Sandhills Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford

South Platte def. Wallace, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19

Arthur County Triangular=

Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-12

Garden County def. Arthur County, 18-25, 25-9, 25-23

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17

Gothenburg Tournament=

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14

Gothenburg def. York, 25-21, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-17, 24-26, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-13, 25-17

Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11

Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22

Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26

Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-18

St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12

York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18

York def. St. Paul, 27-25, 25-19

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Pool A=

Grand Island def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 17-25, 25-15

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 28-26, 25-21

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-6, 30-28

Gretna def. Lincoln East, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26

Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 25-23, 25-19

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-13

Pool B=

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-12, 25-16

Pool C=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

Pool D=

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 25-13

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18

Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-12

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista def. Norris, 29-27, 27-25

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

