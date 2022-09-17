Friday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11
Millard West def. Norfolk, 28-26, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12
Sandhills Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford
South Platte def. Wallace, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19
Arthur County Triangular=
Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-12
Garden County def. Arthur County, 18-25, 25-9, 25-23
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17
Gothenburg Tournament=
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14
Gothenburg def. York, 25-21, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-17, 24-26, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-13, 25-17
Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11
Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22
Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26
Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-18
St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12
York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18
York def. St. Paul, 27-25, 25-19
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Pool A=
Grand Island def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 17-25, 25-15
Gretna def. Bellevue West, 28-26, 25-21
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-6, 30-28
Gretna def. Lincoln East, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26
Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-13
Pool B=
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-12, 25-16
Pool C=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17
Pool D=
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 25-13
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18
Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista def. Norris, 29-27, 27-25
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
