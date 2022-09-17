ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 27, East Hickman 7

Alcoa 46, Pigeon Forge 20

Anderson County 35, South Doyle 7

Arlington 14, White Station 13

Austin-East 26, Northview Academy 20

Baylor 42, Pope John Paul II 7

Beech 49, Clarksville 7

Blackman 35, Stewarts Creek 28

Bradley Central 24, Knoxville Hardin Valley 17

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 0

CBHS 16, Briarcrest 12

CPA 35, Goodpasture 14

Cane Ridge 27, LaVergne 13

Centennial 31, Summit 14

Chattanooga Christian 49, Notre Dame 14

Coffee County 27, Lebanon 23

Collierville 50, Cordova 15

Cookeville 21, Warren County 14

Cornersville 20, Collinwood 14

Covington 42, Ripley 7

Creek Wood 16, Tullahoma 3

DCA 42, Columbia Academy 7

Daniel Boone 38, Morristown West 7

Davidson Academy 38, BGA 7

DeKalb County 48, Cumberland County 13

Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14

Dresden 56, Gleason 0

Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 19

Eagleville 46, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 20

East Robertson 42, Harpeth 0

Elizabethton 47, Grainger 0

Ensworth 21, MUS 17

Fairview 40, Cheatham County 16

Farragut 42, Cleveland 13

Fayette Academy 37, Rosemark Academy 13

Fayetteville 46, Moore County 34

Forrest 17, Summertown 9

Friendship Christian 33, King’s Academy 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Union County 0

Germantown 17, Bartlett 16

Giles County 50, Community 8

Gordonsville 42, Lakeway Christian 14

Grace Christian 47, Ezell-Harding 13

Green Hill 17, Hillsboro 7

Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0

Halls 21, West Carroll 15

Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0

Hardin County 47, Chester County 3

Harriman 46, Sunbright 8

Haywood County 55, Milan 14

Hendersonville 22, Gallatin 6

Henry County 49, Clarksville NW 7

Hixson 17, East Ridge 14

Houston 42, Whitehaven 7

Huntingdon 61, Houston County 26

Independence 27, Franklin 17

Jackson Christian 63, Harding Academy 0

Jackson South Side 35, Liberty Magnet 6

Jefferson County 35, Morristown East 12

Johnson Central, Ky. 54, Waverly Central 7

Karns 36, Campbell County 33

Knoxville Carter 56, Scott County 8

Knoxville Central 32, Heritage 28

Knoxville Fulton 61, Gibbs 55

Knoxville Halls 57, Cocke County 7

Knoxville West 49, Sevier County 0

Lake County 38, Humboldt 8

Lausanne Collegiate 40, Greenville, Ala. 0

Lewis County 53, Hickman County 12

Lexington 49, McNairy Central 0

Liberty Creek 40, Chattanooga Prep 0

Lincoln County 35, Spring Hill 27

Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin Road Academy 12

Lonoke, Ark. 52, Memphis Business 12

Lookout Valley 36, Cannon County 28

Loudon 14, Signal Mountain 7

MBA 45, Father Ryan 7

Macon County 49, Livingston Academy 6

Maplewood 30, Stratford 0

Marion County 14, Bledsoe County 9

Marshall County 45, Hillwood 7

Maryville 28, Bearden 7

McCallie 38, Knoxville Catholic 7

McEwen 76, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12

McGavock 31, Dickson County 14

McKenzie 56, Perry County 0

McMinn Central 26, Brainerd 6

McMinn County 36, Howard 0

Meigs County 39, Tellico Plains 0

Melrose 18, Fayette Ware 14

Memphis Central 43, Brighton 6

Middle College 44, Westwood 8

Middle Tennessee Christian 34, Trinity Christian Academy 21

Millington 14, Bolton 6

Mitchell 30, Jackson Central-Merry 18

Montgomery Central 42, Glencliff 8

Mt. Juliet 45, White County 43

Mt. Pleasant 32, Loretto 21

Munford 61, Memphis Overton 14

Nashville Christian 49, Clarksville Academy 8

Nolensville 44, Columbia 7

Oak Ridge 33, Lenoir City 13

Oakland 42, Siegel 0

Obion County 28, Crockett County 14

Olive Branch, Miss. 27, ECS 13

Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 0

Page 36, Franklin County 14

Peabody 48, Greenfield 6

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 55, Lawrence County 7

Portland 22, Clarksville NE 21

Powell 29, Clinton 22

Ravenwood 28, Brentwood 10

Red Bank 33, Chattanooga Central 7

Red Boiling Springs 39, North Greene 12

Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 0

Richland 41, Cascade 14

Riverside 36, Scotts Hill 7

Rockvale 20, Riverdale 7

Rockwood 28, Monterey 14

Rossview 20, West Creek 17

Sale Creek 42, Copper Basin 8

Science Hill 35, William Blount 0

Sequatchie County 42, Grundy County 12

Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21

Silverdale Baptist Academy 28, Boyd Buchanan 21

Smith County 30, Walker Valley 25

Smyrna 34, Antioch 6

Soddy Daisy 19, Sequoyah 0

South Fulton 52, Fulton Co., Ky. 36

South Gibson 42, Jackson North Side 6

South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 18

South Pittsburg 40, Whitwell 15

Southwind 35, Dyer County 27

Springfield 43, Kenwood 6

St. George’s 21, Freedom Prep 6

Stone Memorial 15, Upperman 14

Sweetwater 28, Kingston 6

Sycamore 29, White House-Heritage 7

Tennessee 34, David Crockett 10

Tyner Academy 40, Polk County 0

Unaka 46, Jellico 7

Unicoi County 35, Claiborne County 12

Union City 55, Gibson County 18

University-Jackson 46, FACS 0

Wartburg Central 26, Midway 7

Watertown 32, Whites Creek 0

Waverly Central 32, White House 21

Wayne County 40, Huntland 14

West Greene 21, Johnson County 18

West Monroe, La. 56, RePublic 0

Westmoreland 42, Trousdale County 0

Westview 49, Camden Central 6

Wilson Central 35, Hunters Lane 6

York Institute 28, Oneida 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy