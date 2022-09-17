ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 28, Wellington-Napoleon 6

Agape Boarding 30, Missouri Military Academy 26

Albany 36, Worth County 34

Archie 76, Osceola 0

Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7

Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0

Battle 47, Hickman High School 29

Benton 63, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0

Bentonville, Ark. 30, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 52, California 14

Blue Springs 34, Fort Osage 32

Blue Springs South 52, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Boonville 18, Southern Boone County 14

Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6

Brentwood 6, Orchard Farm 0

Buffalo 64, Skyline 39

Camdenton 65, Parkview 6

Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias Catholic 14

Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12

Cass-Midway 26, Crest Ridge 16

Cassville 35, East Newton 0

Center 45, Christ Prep 6

Central (New Madrid County) 42, Doniphan 8

Central (Park Hills) 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 20

Central (St. Joseph) 40, William Chrisman 10

Centralia 40, Brookfield 8

Chaffee 28, Malden 7

Charleston 20, Kelly 14

Chillicothe 42, Cameron 0

Christian Brothers College 56, Chaminade 7

Clark County 50, Highland 8

Cole Camp 47, Lone Jack 0

Crystal City 42, Confluence Academy 0

DeSmet 56, Vianney 7

Dexter 45, East Prairie 16

Diamond 38, Miller 22

Drexel 48, Jasper 22

Duchesne 41, St. Francis Borgia 33

East Atchison 72, DeKalb 0

East Buchanan 33, Lathrop 7

Eureka 35, Marquette 28

Farmington 48, Sikeston 15

Fayette 21, Westran 18

Festus 56, DeSoto 7

Forsyth 45, Fair Grove 44

Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 14

Gallatin 46, Polo 8

Glendale 60, Hillcrest 22

Grain Valley 24, Platte County 14

Grandview 54, Winnetonka 7

Hallsville 18, Versailles 6

Hannibal 48, Fulton 0

Harrisburg 36, Paris 0

Harrisonville 28, Warrensburg 24

Hermann 62, Cuba 22

Hillsboro 31, North County 10

Holden 30, Butler 22

Holt 42, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Houston 38, Cabool 24

Jackson 35, Poplar Bluff 7

Jefferson City 42, Smith-Cotton 27

Joplin 24, Webb City 8

Kearney 44, Excelsior Springs 6

Kennett 52, Caruthersville 28

Kickapoo 35, Waynesville 8

Kirksville 34, Moberly 14

Kirkwood 36, Hazelwood Central 18

Knob Noster 48, KC Northeast 12

Ladue Horton Watkins 34, Oakville 31

Lafayette (Wildwood) 49, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0

Lafayette County 74, Lee’s Summit Community Christian 6

Lee’s Summit North 38, Lee’s Summit 16

Lexington 18, Southeast 6

Liberal 54, College Heights Christian 38

Liberty (Mountain View) 32, Ava 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 63, Roosevelt 8

Liberty 49, Park Hill 24

Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 14

Lincoln 24, Windsor 0

Lincoln College Prep 35, East (Kansas City) 0

Lockwood 59, Greenfield 12

Logan-Rogersville 26, Mt. Vernon 8

Lutheran North 73, Westminster Christian 0

Macon 49, Palmyra 14

Marionville 18, Central (Springfield) 13

Mark Twain 50, Montgomery County 18

Marshfield 34, Monett 24

Maysville/Winston 27, South Harrison 6

McDonald County 27, Nevada 26

Mexico 36, Marshall 14

Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 0

Milan 34, Princeton 14

Millwood, Okla. 30, Scott City 20

Monroe City 46, South Shelby 8

Mountain Grove 50, Willow Springs 6

Nixa 57, Branson 17

North Callaway 30, Louisiana 12

North Kansas City 23, Belton 3

North Platte 25, Penney 24

North Point 14, Ft. Zumwalt East 13

North Shelby 74, Schuyler County 30

Oak Park 48, Truman 6

Odessa 57, Oak Grove 43

Orrick 96, Braymer 80

Osage 28, Eldon 0

Owensville 42, St. James 8

Ozark 40, Willard 0

Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8

Parkway South 33, Webster Groves 10

Parkway West 28, McCluer 8

Pattonville 29, Lindbergh 17

Perryville 40, Bayless 0

Platte Valley 46, South Holt 6

Pleasant Hill 45, Clinton 14

Raytown 51, Raytown South 27

Reeds Spring 34, Hollister 14

Republic 63, Neosho 48

Richmond 18, Van Horn 7

Rock Bridge 35, Capital City 28

Rockwood Summit 44, Parkway North 32

Russellville 35, Carrollton 14

Salisbury 48, Scotland County 7

Santa Fe 38, Norborne 26

Sarcoxie 36, Stockton/Sheldon 29

Savannah 69, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 0

Scott City 48, Portageville 38

Seckman 58, Mehlville 7

Seneca 36, Lamar 33

Smithville 54, Ruskin 6

St. Clair 27, Sullivan 14

St. Dominic 42, Grandview (Hillsboro) 6

St. Joseph Le Blond 66, St. Joseph Christian 12

St. Louis University 43, Vashon 15

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 56, Lutheran (St. Charles) 20

St. Michael 35, Pembroke Hill 0

St. Paul Lutheran 58, Concordia 20

St. Pius X (Festus) 27, Jefferson (Festus) 12

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 34, Maryville 27

St. Vincent 19, Herculaneum 16

Staley 42, Lee’s Summit West 20

Stanberry 72, Knox County 38

Ste. Genevieve 44, Fredericktown 6

Strafford 57, Clever 0

Sweet Springs 50, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 18

Thayer 28, Salem 6

Timberland 59, Ft. Zumwalt West 56

Tipton 62, Slater 12

Trenton 42, Putnam County 20

Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21

Union 52, Pacific 14

University Academy 50, El Dorado Springs 6

Valle Catholic 68, Potosi 13

Warsaw 26, Sherwood 6

West Plains 28, Rolla 7

West Platte 48, Plattsburg 0

Windsor (Imperial) 24, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0

Wright City 40, South Callaway 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

