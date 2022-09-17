Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 28, Wellington-Napoleon 6
Agape Boarding 30, Missouri Military Academy 26
Albany 36, Worth County 34
Archie 76, Osceola 0
Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7
Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0
Battle 47, Hickman High School 29
Benton 63, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0
Bentonville, Ark. 30, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 52, California 14
Blue Springs 34, Fort Osage 32
Blue Springs South 52, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Boonville 18, Southern Boone County 14
Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6
Brentwood 6, Orchard Farm 0
Buffalo 64, Skyline 39
Camdenton 65, Parkview 6
Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias Catholic 14
Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12
Cass-Midway 26, Crest Ridge 16
Cassville 35, East Newton 0
Center 45, Christ Prep 6
Central (New Madrid County) 42, Doniphan 8
Central (Park Hills) 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 20
Central (St. Joseph) 40, William Chrisman 10
Centralia 40, Brookfield 8
Chaffee 28, Malden 7
Charleston 20, Kelly 14
Chillicothe 42, Cameron 0
Christian Brothers College 56, Chaminade 7
Clark County 50, Highland 8
Cole Camp 47, Lone Jack 0
Crystal City 42, Confluence Academy 0
DeSmet 56, Vianney 7
Dexter 45, East Prairie 16
Diamond 38, Miller 22
Drexel 48, Jasper 22
Duchesne 41, St. Francis Borgia 33
East Atchison 72, DeKalb 0
East Buchanan 33, Lathrop 7
Eureka 35, Marquette 28
Farmington 48, Sikeston 15
Fayette 21, Westran 18
Festus 56, DeSoto 7
Forsyth 45, Fair Grove 44
Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 14
Gallatin 46, Polo 8
Glendale 60, Hillcrest 22
Grain Valley 24, Platte County 14
Grandview 54, Winnetonka 7
Hallsville 18, Versailles 6
Hannibal 48, Fulton 0
Harrisburg 36, Paris 0
Harrisonville 28, Warrensburg 24
Hermann 62, Cuba 22
Hillsboro 31, North County 10
Holden 30, Butler 22
Holt 42, Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Houston 38, Cabool 24
Jackson 35, Poplar Bluff 7
Jefferson City 42, Smith-Cotton 27
Joplin 24, Webb City 8
Kearney 44, Excelsior Springs 6
Kennett 52, Caruthersville 28
Kickapoo 35, Waynesville 8
Kirksville 34, Moberly 14
Kirkwood 36, Hazelwood Central 18
Knob Noster 48, KC Northeast 12
Ladue Horton Watkins 34, Oakville 31
Lafayette (Wildwood) 49, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0
Lafayette County 74, Lee’s Summit Community Christian 6
Lee’s Summit North 38, Lee’s Summit 16
Lexington 18, Southeast 6
Liberal 54, College Heights Christian 38
Liberty (Mountain View) 32, Ava 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 63, Roosevelt 8
Liberty 49, Park Hill 24
Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 14
Lincoln 24, Windsor 0
Lincoln College Prep 35, East (Kansas City) 0
Lockwood 59, Greenfield 12
Logan-Rogersville 26, Mt. Vernon 8
Lutheran North 73, Westminster Christian 0
Macon 49, Palmyra 14
Marionville 18, Central (Springfield) 13
Mark Twain 50, Montgomery County 18
Marshfield 34, Monett 24
Maysville/Winston 27, South Harrison 6
McDonald County 27, Nevada 26
Mexico 36, Marshall 14
Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 0
Milan 34, Princeton 14
Millwood, Okla. 30, Scott City 20
Monroe City 46, South Shelby 8
Mountain Grove 50, Willow Springs 6
Nixa 57, Branson 17
North Callaway 30, Louisiana 12
North Kansas City 23, Belton 3
North Platte 25, Penney 24
North Point 14, Ft. Zumwalt East 13
North Shelby 74, Schuyler County 30
Oak Park 48, Truman 6
Odessa 57, Oak Grove 43
Orrick 96, Braymer 80
Osage 28, Eldon 0
Owensville 42, St. James 8
Ozark 40, Willard 0
Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8
Parkway South 33, Webster Groves 10
Parkway West 28, McCluer 8
Pattonville 29, Lindbergh 17
Perryville 40, Bayless 0
Platte Valley 46, South Holt 6
Pleasant Hill 45, Clinton 14
Raytown 51, Raytown South 27
Reeds Spring 34, Hollister 14
Republic 63, Neosho 48
Richmond 18, Van Horn 7
Rock Bridge 35, Capital City 28
Rockwood Summit 44, Parkway North 32
Russellville 35, Carrollton 14
Salisbury 48, Scotland County 7
Santa Fe 38, Norborne 26
Sarcoxie 36, Stockton/Sheldon 29
Savannah 69, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 0
Scott City 48, Portageville 38
Seckman 58, Mehlville 7
Seneca 36, Lamar 33
Smithville 54, Ruskin 6
St. Clair 27, Sullivan 14
St. Dominic 42, Grandview (Hillsboro) 6
St. Joseph Le Blond 66, St. Joseph Christian 12
St. Louis University 43, Vashon 15
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 56, Lutheran (St. Charles) 20
St. Michael 35, Pembroke Hill 0
St. Paul Lutheran 58, Concordia 20
St. Pius X (Festus) 27, Jefferson (Festus) 12
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 34, Maryville 27
St. Vincent 19, Herculaneum 16
Staley 42, Lee’s Summit West 20
Stanberry 72, Knox County 38
Ste. Genevieve 44, Fredericktown 6
Strafford 57, Clever 0
Sweet Springs 50, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 18
Thayer 28, Salem 6
Timberland 59, Ft. Zumwalt West 56
Tipton 62, Slater 12
Trenton 42, Putnam County 20
Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21
Union 52, Pacific 14
University Academy 50, El Dorado Springs 6
Valle Catholic 68, Potosi 13
Warsaw 26, Sherwood 6
West Plains 28, Rolla 7
West Platte 48, Plattsburg 0
Windsor (Imperial) 24, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0
Wright City 40, South Callaway 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
