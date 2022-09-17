Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Andrews, N.C. 62, North Georgia 0
Appling County 35, Moore Haven, Fla. 17
Archer 20, Shiloh 18
Augusta Prep 27, Bulloch 20
Banks County 33, George Walton 0
Bethesda Academy def. Cross, S.C., forfeit
Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, GA Force 13
Bleckley County 33, West Laurens 0
Bremen 14, Gordon Lee 7
Briarwood 22, Gatewood 13
Brooks County 26, Bainbridge 18
Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10
Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 10
Brunswick 49, Islands 0
Bryan County 28, Portal 24
Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16
Burke County 28, Oconee County 21, OT
Cairo 27, Pelham 14
Calhoun 40, Sonoraville 7
Calvary Day 48, Liberty County 27
Camden County 48, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines, Fla. 21
Carroll-Ozark, Ala. 33, Seminole County 3
Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0
Cartersville 49, Heritage-Conyers 0
Cedar Shoals 35, Walnut Grove 28
Central Gwinnett 48, Miller Grove 42, 3OT
Central-Carrollton 27, Northgate 17
Chamblee 55, Riverwood 23
Chattahoochee County 61, Taylor County 7
Chattooga 28, Murray County 7
Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21
Clinch County 55, Bacon County 13
Coahulla Creek 35, Ridgeland 14
Coffee 65, Salem 0
Columbus 33, Shaw 20
Commerce 28, Lincoln County 12
Coosa 31, Towns County 14
Crawford County 60, GSIC 0
Creekside 35, Lithia Springs 14
Creekview 24, Allatoona 22
Cross Creek 32, Savannah 8
Dade County 14, Swain County, N.C. 0
Dalton 28, Lassiter 3
Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33
Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14
Dougherty 46, Terrell County 6
Douglas County 31, Alexander 14
Dunwoody 48, Northview 0
Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7
Early County 40, Baconton 6
East Coweta 49, Lowndes 34
East Forsyth 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Jackson 35, Franklin County 17
Eastside 42, Ola 14
Elbert County 32, Washington-Wilkes 20
Fannin County 56, Murphy, N.C. 30
Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6
Georgia Christian 19, Aucilla Christian, Fla. 13
Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military Academy 12
Grovetown 49, Jefferson County 27
Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21
Hardaway 23, Harris County 20
Harlem 27, Aquinas 20
Hart County 31, St. Francis 7
Harvester Christian Academy 18, Rock Springs Christian 14
Hawkinsville 58, Twiggs County 22
Heritage School 51, Cross Keys 0
Hillgrove 29, Campbell 7
Hiram 41, Drew 7
Holy Innocents’ 22, Douglass 13
Howard 14, Pike County 3
Hughes 65, New Manchester 0
Irwin County 28, Rockmart 14
John Milledge 63, Frederica 13
Johns Creek 27, Chattahoochee 20
Johnson County 34, East Laurens 6
Johnson-Savannah 35, Beach 17
Jones County 62, Locust Grove 0
Jonesboro 34, Forest Park 0
Kennesaw Mountain 45, Harrison 23
King’s Ridge 48, Walker 18
Lamar County 42, Jackson 16
Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20
Lee County 51, Lake Gibson, Fla. 0
Loganville 27, Winder-Barrow 14
Long County 62, Groves 6
Lovejoy 55, Rockdale County 0
Lovett 13, McDonough 3
Macon County 31, Greenville 21
Manchester 54, Marion County 3
Marist 21, Blessed Trinity 17
Maynard Jackson 19, Banneker 0
Mays 35, Chapel Hill 23
McEachern 51, Tucker 20
McIntosh 23, Landmark Christian 14
McIntosh County Academy 18, Lanier County 10
Memorial Day 42, Notre Dame Academy 13
Metter 12, Dublin 0
Mill Creek 52, Cedar Grove 36
Milton 36, Alpharetta 21
Model 31, Trion 27
Monroe 62, Randolph-Clay 6
Monroe Area 37, Morgan County 13
Monticello 27, Lake Oconee 8
Mount Vernon 35, Tattnall Square 34
Mountain View 57, Lanier 3
Mt. Paran Christian 41, KIPP Atlanta 0
Norcross 37, Discovery 0
North Cobb Christian 40, Therrell 13
North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3
North Gwinnett 27, Duluth 7
North Hall 69, East Hall 0
North Oconee 42, Madison County 0
North Paulding 55, Pope 7
North Springs 37, Midtown 0
Northeast-Macon 47, ACE Charter 21
Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17, OT
Oglethorpe County 34, Greene County 33
Osborne 62, Clarkston 16
Pace Academy 31, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Pacelli Catholic 21, Stratford 7
Parkview 38, St. Pius X 21
Paulding County 32, Newnan 25
Peachtree Ridge 46, Berkmar 6
Perry 35, Peach County 7
Pickens 24, Christian Heritage 22
Pierce County 48, Charlton County 13
Pinewood Christian 34, First Presbyterian Day 28
Prince Avenue Christian 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 15
Providence Christian 36, Athens Christian 19
Putnam County 44, Butler 0
Rabun County 42, Heard County 13
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21, Arden Christ School, N.C. 14
Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 27
Ringgold 42, LaFayette 24
River Ridge 44, Woodstock 0
Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17
Savannah Christian Prep 45, Savannah Country Day 6
Schley County 63, Central-Talbotton 0
Screven County 7, Jenkins County 6
Sequoyah 18, Etowah 7
Skipstone Academy 34, Pinecrest 0
South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34
South Gwinnett 31, Decatur 14
South Paulding 37, East Paulding 27
Southeast Bulloch 23, Tattnall County 9
Southeast Whitfield 28, Armuchee 21
Southwest DeKalb 55, Redan 6
Southwest Georgia Academy 21, Southland 7
Southwest Macon 61, Jordan 0
Starr’s Mill 25, LaGrange 24, OT
Stephens County 53, White County 14
Stockbridge 49, Hampton 2
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 29, Evans 21
Strong Rock Christian 35, Loganville Christian 14
Swainsboro 41, Emanuel County Institute 12
Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23
Temple 35, Pepperell 28
Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8
Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20
Thomasville 28, Tift County 7
Thomson 15, Laney 14
Toombs County 43, Treutlen 0
Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 30, Augusta Christian 22
Trinity Christian-Dublin 27, Creekside Christian Academy 18
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 20, Riverdale 15
Union County 48, West Hall 7
Union Grove 27, Eagle’s Landing 0
Unity Christian 50, Praise 18
Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15
Valdosta 56, Coral Glades, Fla. 0
Valwood 40, Robert Toombs 28
Veterans 28, Lakeside-Evans 17
Victory Baptist 48, Horizon Christian 19
Villa Rica 42, Tri-Cities 13
Walton 30, Marietta 17
Warren County 54, Hancock Central 14
Washington County 43, Glenn Hills 7
Wayne County 28, Statesboro 7
West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7
Westlake 42, Newton 14
Westminster 31, Centennial 7
Westover 35, Turner County 30
Wheeler 20, North Atlanta 13
Wheeler County 25, Claxton 20
Wilcox County 52, Tiftarea 28
Woodward Academy 52, Morrow 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Walker vs. South Atlanta, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
