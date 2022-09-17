ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Christian 37, St. Aloysius 8

Amite School 48, Enterprise Lincoln 24

Amory 38, North Pontotoc 8

Baldwyn 45, East Webster 23

Bay Springs 28, Scott Central 26

Biggersville 61, Walnut 16

Biloxi 24, Pearl 17

Calhoun Aca. 56, Kemper Aca. 22

Calhoun City 40, Water Valley 27

Callaway 21, Canton 12

Central Holmes 48, Delta Streets 10

Choctaw Central 12, Lake 6

Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 6

Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 6

Clinton Christian Academy 50, Benton Academy 8

Copiah Aca. 48, Brookhaven Academy 6

Crystal Springs 44, Wilkinson County 8

Deer Creek School 26, Humphreys Aca. 16

Delta Aca. 44, Hebron Christian 0

Enterprise Clarke 49, Stringer 14

Ethel 24, East Rankin Aca. 14

Eupora 46, East Union 7

French Camp 21, Nanih Waiya 20

Gautier 42, Moss Point 14

Gentry 35, Leland 0

Grenada 12, DeSoto Central 7

Gulfport 21, Germantown 10

Hamilton 50, Okolona 34

Hancock 49, Lanier 0

Hartfield Academy 41, Bayou Aca. 0

Hazlehurst 24, Natchez 6

Heritage Academy 31, Starkville Aca. 21

Hernando 55, Malvern, Ark. 29

Houston 27, Corinth 13

Humphreys 12, McEvans 8

Indianola Aca. 28, Washington School 27

Itawamba AHS 34, New Hope 7

Jackson Prep 34, Parklane Aca. 14

Jonesboro, Ark. 31, Center Hill 17

Kosciusko 24, Choctaw County 21

Kossuth 47, Tishomingo County 7

Lamar School 31, Presbyterian Christian 26

Lawrence County 47, Taylorsville 25

Leake Aca. 28, Simpson Aca. 21

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 33, Oak Hill Aca. 26

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6

Magee 42, Collins 7

Magnolia Heights 35, Pillow Aca. 6

Mantachie 33, Thrasher 6

Marshall Aca. 32, North Delta 10

Mendenhall 27, Jefferson Davis County 7

Meridian 31, Hattiesburg 6

Mize 21, Bogue Chitto 14

Morton 38, Independence 36

Neshoba Central 23, Holmes County Central 18

Nettleton 41, Caledonia 14

New Albany 66, Booneville 40

Newton Co. Aca. 56, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 37

Newton County 36, Union 7

North Pike 34, Leake Central 14

North Sunflower Aca. 62, Manchester Aca. 16

Northeast Lauderdale 28, Forest 20

Olive Branch 27, ECS, Tenn. 13

Oxford 43, Lafayette 19

Pascagoula 21, Wayne County 14

Pass Christian 21, St. Stanislaus 3

Perry Central 27, Amite County 13

Petal 45, Laurel 40

Picayune 35, D’Iberville 7

Pontotoc 13, Saltillo 8

Poplarville 48, Terry 6

Port Gibson 20, Murrah 12

Puckett 19, Richton 18

Purvis 37, Bay 28

Quitman 60, Kemper County 0

Raleigh 41, Seminary 0

Raymond 14, Yazoo County 6

Ridgeland 62, Provine 21

Ripley 6, Senatobia 0

Shannon 36, Noxubee County 25

Smithville 35, Alcorn Central 0

South Jones 28, Northeast Jones 21

South Panola 27, Clarksdale 20

South Pike 40, Long Beach 35

South Pontotoc 42, Bruce 6

Southaven 34, Lake Cormorant 7

St. Joseph-Greenville 52, Carroll Aca. 16

St. Martin 42, Greene County 26

St. Patrick 35, Ben Franklin, La. 0

Starkville 21, Louisville 20

Stone 56, Forrest Co. AHS 6

Sumrall 20, Pearl River Central 7

Tri-County Aca. 39, St. Joseph-Madison 21

Tunica Academy 46, Columbus Christian 22

Tupelo 28, Columbus 6

Tylertown 33, Harrison Central 32

Vardaman 42, Coffeeville 20

Velma Jackson 45, Yazoo City 0

Vicksburg 54, Forest Hill 8

West Jones 32, Wingfield 0

West Lauderdale 47, Southeast Lauderdale 6

West Lowndes 22, Noxapater 20

Winston Aca. 35, Winona Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McComb vs. Brookhaven, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

