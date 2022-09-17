Read full article on original website
Related
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Hennessey Just Unveiled the World’s Fastest and Most Powerful Roadster
Hennessey debuted the Venom F5 roadster. Here are details on its engine specs, speed, the number of planned units, and more. The post Hennessey Just Unveiled the World’s Fastest and Most Powerful Roadster appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Car Headlight Restoration Kits Actually Work? Here’s What Consumer Reports Found
When car headlights lose their luster and become foggy, headlight restoration kits are a cheaper alternative than a body shop. The post Do Car Headlight Restoration Kits Actually Work? Here’s What Consumer Reports Found appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
The Best Used SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large
The best used SUVs for 2022 include the subcompact Mazda CX-3, small Jeep Wrangler, midsize Toyota Highlander, and the fan-favorite full-size Toyota Land Cruiser. The post The Best Used SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change
Here's a look at the current EV market share of Hyundai and Kia and how a new rule change involving tax credits might dramatically affect the automakers' business. The post Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022
Most luxury sedan shoppers look for power and comfort, while others pay attention to fuel efficiency. For those shoppers, here are five of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans. The post 5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the Ford Bronco Sport Over the Toyota RAV4
The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022 Toyota RAV4 are excellent SUVs. However, the Ford Bronco Sport has unique advantages. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the Ford Bronco Sport Over the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Most Fuel-Efficient Used Compact SUVs According to Consumer Reports
As fuel prices continue to rise, it's essential to know which vehicles are fuel-efficient. Here are 7 used compact SUVs to consider. The post 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Used Compact SUVs According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Does Using Android Auto Affect an EV’s Driving Range?
When owing an EV, driving range becomes very important. So, it is important to know what affects it. How about Android Auto? The post How Does Using Android Auto Affect an EV’s Driving Range? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Potential Motors Adventure 1 the Ultimate Off-Road RV Companion?
If you're serious about your RV adventures, the Potential Motors Adventure 1 camper van is the off-road companion you should pack. The post Is the Potential Motors Adventure 1 the Ultimate Off-Road RV Companion? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand
The new Bugatti logo might appear simple at first, but it is part of an entirely new corporate identity and corporate design. The post The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Compact SUV Always Costs Under $30,000
Find out which compact SUV provides the biggest bargain with every trim starting below $30,000. The post 1 Compact SUV Always Costs Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Get Ready for the New Electric Volvo SUV, the EX90
The new all-electric EX90 from Volvo will have some significant safety tech inside and out. How does it know if you've fallen asleep? The post Get Ready for the New Electric Volvo SUV, the EX90 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are Some of the Fastest Sports Sedans With AWD
The BMW M5 Competition and Tesla Model S Plaid are a couple of the fastest sports sedans with AWD on the market. The post Here Are Some of the Fastest Sports Sedans With AWD appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Every Feature the Base Model 2022 Nissan Frontier Gets You
As a mid-size pickup truck, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is offered in multiple trims. What does the base model offer? The post Here’s Every Feature the Base Model 2022 Nissan Frontier Gets You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
139K+
Followers
34K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0