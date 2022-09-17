ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today

Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022

Most luxury sedan shoppers look for power and comfort, while others pay attention to fuel efficiency. For those shoppers, here are five of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans. The post 5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

