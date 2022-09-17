ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Man arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third in the Cottonwood area in late August and September. According to Cal Fire, Derek Zeimet was arrested Saturday by Cal Fire and Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies around 11:20 a.m. Zeimet was...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after started several fires near Cottonwood

RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday a man was arrested after reportedly causing a fire in the Cottonwood area, and resisting arrest, according to CAL FIRE. That same man is also accused of two other crimes that were committed less than a month ago. On Sept. 17 at around...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

More details emerge from Sherri Papini's hoax

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Sherri Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after faking her own kidnapping nearly six years ago. And despite the resolution, questions remain, including the severity of her sentence. The 18 months come as a surprise to many, as the prosecution had requested...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens

The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — [UPDATE | 10:07 A.M.]. Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California. The following is a press release from the Department of Justice:. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was sentenced today...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power

ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

The Good News Rescue Mission Annual Harvest of Hope Gala

REDDING, Calif. — The Good News Rescue Mission will be holding its 15 annual Harvest of Hope Gala Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 pm at the Redding Civic Auditorium. This year’s event will focus on overcoming the homeless and addiction problems in the Northstate. The event will include...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Veterans Home to host job fair on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Veterans Home will host a job fair this Saturday for those looking for employment. The fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. at 3400 Knighton Road in southeast Redding. Multiple positions are open, according to the veterans home. Click here to...
REDDING, CA

