krcrtv.com
Man arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third in the Cottonwood area in late August and September. According to Cal Fire, Derek Zeimet was arrested Saturday by Cal Fire and Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies around 11:20 a.m. Zeimet was...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after started several fires near Cottonwood
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday a man was arrested after reportedly causing a fire in the Cottonwood area, and resisting arrest, according to CAL FIRE. That same man is also accused of two other crimes that were committed less than a month ago. On Sept. 17 at around...
krcrtv.com
More details emerge from Sherri Papini's hoax
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Sherri Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after faking her own kidnapping nearly six years ago. And despite the resolution, questions remain, including the severity of her sentence. The 18 months come as a surprise to many, as the prosecution had requested...
krcrtv.com
Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
krcrtv.com
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
krcrtv.com
RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens
The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
krcrtv.com
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — [UPDATE | 10:07 A.M.]. Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California. The following is a press release from the Department of Justice:. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was sentenced today...
krcrtv.com
Suspects caught on camera stealing truck, trailer and drag racecar in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Detectives with the Redding Police Department (RPD) are searching for suspects who stole a truck and racecar from a neighborhood in north Redding over the weekend. The RPD said three suspects made their way into a fenced yard off of Charles Drive on Saturday night, Sept....
krcrtv.com
Redding church teaches locals how to administer Narcan amid continued opioid crisis
REDDING, Calif. — We want you to how to save a life with practically no training. All it takes is a nasal spray of Naloxone—more commonly known as Narcan. Several community members got together at Unity Church in Redding to learn how to administer Narcan, the antidote to a drug overdose.
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama hosts several events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Starting in October, Empower Tehama will host several events to bring awareness to domestic violence. Empower Tehama will begin the month by hosting its tenth annual Candlelight Walk on Oct. 5, on the steps of the Historic Tehama County Courthouse (633 Washington Street) in Red Bluff at 7 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
krcrtv.com
Truck pulling 5th wheel veers off I-5 into embankment in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle off of I-5 around 3:30 this morning in Shasta county just north of the North Street onramp. The driver of the truck pulling a 5th wheel said he was heading from Los Angeles county to Oregon.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Teen missing from Red Bluff High School on Monday afternoon
-- Police are asking locals in Red Bluff to keep an eye out for a missing teenager who was last leaving Red Bluff High School on Monday afternoon. Kira Angelos is described as a runaway juvenile standing 4'11" tall and weighing around 95 pounds with blue eyes and black and green hair.
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
krcrtv.com
Roseburg Products set up relief center in Weed; residents say it's least they could do
WEED, Calif. — It’s been one week since the Mill Fire became fully contained and the focus in Siskiyou County now shifts to relief and rebuilding. Roseburg Forest Products—who are investigating whether a machine of theirs sparked the fire on Sept. 2—have organized a $50 million relief fund to aid in recovery.
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power
ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
krcrtv.com
Northstate church donates 24 pallets of food to Salvation Army in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A church in the Northstate is helping the Redding Salvation Army fill its pantry with a truckload of food dropped off on Monday. Volunteers were getting the job done with a bucket brigade at the Salvation Army headquarters on Larkspur Lane. Church of Jesus Christ of...
krcrtv.com
How the Shasta Trinity National Forest aims to prevent landslides post fires
REDDING, Calif. — Last year, about 300,000 acres over 7 fires burned in the Shasta Trinity National Forest. In 2022, they haven’t seen any major fires this year but they’ve been using that time to prevent another natural disaster: landslides. Brent Wachter, predictive service fire meteorologist, said...
krcrtv.com
The Good News Rescue Mission Annual Harvest of Hope Gala
REDDING, Calif. — The Good News Rescue Mission will be holding its 15 annual Harvest of Hope Gala Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 pm at the Redding Civic Auditorium. This year’s event will focus on overcoming the homeless and addiction problems in the Northstate. The event will include...
krcrtv.com
Redding Veterans Home to host job fair on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Veterans Home will host a job fair this Saturday for those looking for employment. The fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. at 3400 Knighton Road in southeast Redding. Multiple positions are open, according to the veterans home. Click here to...
