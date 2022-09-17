It's been an abnormally quiet tropical season in the Caribbean and along the eastern seaboard, as the amount of large storms forming has been below the typical average. But all it takes is one massive storm to come together and wreak havoc over every place it touches. Hurricane Fiona is proving to be that storm. After crushing Puerto Rico and leaving the entire island dark, Fiona battered Turks and Caicos and scraped by Bermuda. The category 3 storm now has its eyes on portions of Canada, with some of the effects being likely to be felt by Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO