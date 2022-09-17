Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
WMUR.com
Election Law Journal ranks New Hampshire last in US for ease of voting, though turnout typically is high
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new report from the "Election Law Journal" ranks New Hampshire last in the country in what it calls the "cost of voting" in presidential elections. The rankings consider several voting measures such as registration deadline, pre-registration laws, voting inconvenience and poll hours. In this study,...
5 Things You’ll Need While Attending Canobie Lake Park’s Screeemfest in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Do you enjoy haunted houses? Dancing with monsters? Well, if you are brave enough to enter Canobie Lake Park's Screeemfest, then there are some things that you should know.
Hurricane Fiona Eyes Canada, With Maine Likely to Feel Effects
It's been an abnormally quiet tropical season in the Caribbean and along the eastern seaboard, as the amount of large storms forming has been below the typical average. But all it takes is one massive storm to come together and wreak havoc over every place it touches. Hurricane Fiona is proving to be that storm. After crushing Puerto Rico and leaving the entire island dark, Fiona battered Turks and Caicos and scraped by Bermuda. The category 3 storm now has its eyes on portions of Canada, with some of the effects being likely to be felt by Maine.
My Solo New England Road Trip Experience as a Female Traveler
If you've been following my Instagram and Twitter posts, you already knew when and where I was taking my solo New England road trip. If you didn't know, back in October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip. I planned to visit Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Although, I accidentally stumbled into Maine, so that state was included as well.
heneyrealtors.com
Best Places to View Fall Foliage in Vermont
Fall is the migratory season for foliage lovers all across America. Foliage lovers will often find themselves with a wanderlust to travel to the scenic byways and state forests of New England. There is a good reason. The foliage is magnificent. Some of the roads will get quite busy. Finding a road less traveled in Vermont is simple. Take a drive on a side road. The awe inspiring foliage of Vermont will be all around the countryside as you drive from town to town.
WMUR.com
Video: Undercast seen sinking into Great Gulf from New Hampshire's Mount Washington
VIDEO: A timelapse shows the undercast sinking into the Great Gulf from Mount Washington during sunrise. When one sees clouds below them, such as on a tall mountain summit or in an airplane, what they are seeing is known as undercast, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
These Are the Catchiest New Hampshire Jingles Ever
It just came out that the Nationwide jingle is the number one memorable advertising jingle of all time. The runner-up is McDonald's "Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa...." I'm lovin' it. Whether you love or hate jingles, you can't deny they are an effective form of advertising. I find myself walking down the halls of our radio station singing "Nationwide is on your side" for no good reason. I don't have Nationwide, and I'm not even sure if they are on my side. But it's a good song none the less.
WMUR.com
Epidemiologist warns that COVID-19 cases aren't declining in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While many people want to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire's epidemiologist said Wednesday that the virus is still very present in the state and is still deadly. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been declining nationwide in recent weeks, but state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin...
travelexperta.com
55 Facts About Vermont to Learn Before You Go
Vermont, nestled in the North East of the USA, is a nature’s playground with open-minded locals and tons of history. Before going to any place, I love to immerse myself in the history and traditions of each town, city, park, and more. That’s why I have gathered here facts about Vermont, its history, places and more.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
worldatlas.com
6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors
Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
laconiadailysun.com
WCAX
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - The Big E is underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Vermont house is full, with 23 vendors bringing products from the Green Mountain State to all of New England. The Skinny Pancake, Vermont Clothing Company and the Long Trail Brewing Company are three of the Vermont...
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
miltonindependent.com
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year
Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
wamc.org
Vermont State Forester discusses expectations for fall foliage season
Numerous factors influence the vibrance and length of the coming fall foliage season. Among them are the amount of rain and what types of stresses the trees have been exposed to over the course of the growing season. In Vermont a range of colors are anticipated each year from the deep reds and rusty oranges produced by maple and oak trees to the yellow leaves of Alder and beech trees.
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
WMUR.com
Home sales drop in New Hampshire, but prices still rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is seeing a slowdown in home sales, with more houses staying on the market longer, but that doesn't mean prices have come down. According to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, while sales of single-family homes were down by about 12% in August, median sale prices were up by 9%. Condo sales dropped by 7%, while prices rose by more than 26%.
