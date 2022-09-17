Read full article on original website
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LPD searching for suspect that struck pedestrian with vehicle outside of bar
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash in August. According to a police report, police were called to the 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 6:24 p.m. on August 25. An off-duty employee at a cocktail bar […]
Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat
LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
One seriously hurt after pedestrian crash in downtown Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near Texas Avenue and Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:12 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. Police said the eastbound […]
Lubbock Man Admits to Death of a Man From 1998
A Lubbock man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday, September 20th for manslaughter in relation to the death of a man back in 1998. 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez had attended a New Year's Eve party in the 2400 block of 3rd Street on January 1st, 1998. He was beaten to death that same night and was found by police lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead not even an hour after arriving at the hospital. What exactly led to this deadly fight wasn't made clear in news reports.
Lubbock Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Murder
A Lubbock man has received his prison sentence for a 2018 murder. Back in March of 2018 the Lubbock Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. While at the scene of reported criminal mischief, some police officers were approached by the family of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett, who requested police to check on him. When officers arrived at Pickett's apartment, they discovered him inside with a gunshot wound to the chest and were able to review surveillance footage.
‘AK-style pistol’ used to murder Lubbock woman, age 22, warrant said
An arrest warrant against Lee McKine, Jr., 31, provided more information Monday about the shooting and killing of Alexandria Garcia, 22.
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
One hurt after 4 vehicles crash in West Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was moderately injured in a muti-vehicle crash on 34th Street and West Loop 289 Tuesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 9:10 p.m. Officials say the crash involved four vehicles. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials reported that at around 2:45 p.m. two red [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
Approximately $40,000 Will Buy You a Burnt Out, Boarded Up, Piece of Junk House in Lubbock
The housing market in Lubbock is getting pretty out of control. I like to check out Zillow every once in a while just to see if there are any amazing deals. I came across a house listed for $39,500 that really confused me. Apparently in Lubbock, you can sell a turd without even trying to paint it gold. This house is just that.
Lubbock County phone lines down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Monday night fire at Garden and Arts Center
LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, and […]
17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Boyfriend in the Leg and Abdomen
A Lubbock teenager that was previously reported missing is now being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen. KAMC News reports that the teenager in question, 17-year-old Summer Colvin, was reporting missing in August of 2022, but was arrested on Thursday, September 15th. Police say that Colvin...
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
