Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat

LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Admits to Death of a Man From 1998

A Lubbock man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday, September 20th for manslaughter in relation to the death of a man back in 1998. 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez had attended a New Year's Eve party in the 2400 block of 3rd Street on January 1st, 1998. He was beaten to death that same night and was found by police lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead not even an hour after arriving at the hospital. What exactly led to this deadly fight wasn't made clear in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Murder

A Lubbock man has received his prison sentence for a 2018 murder. Back in March of 2018 the Lubbock Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. While at the scene of reported criminal mischief, some police officers were approached by the family of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett, who requested police to check on him. When officers arrived at Pickett's apartment, they discovered him inside with a gunshot wound to the chest and were able to review surveillance footage.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One hurt after 4 vehicles crash in West Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was moderately injured in a muti-vehicle crash on 34th Street and West Loop 289 Tuesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 9:10 p.m. Officials say the crash involved four vehicles. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
Public Safety
102.5 KISS FM

Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure

A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock County phone lines down

Lubbock County phone lines down

LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
LUBBOCK, TX
