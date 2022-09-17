Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt.
Former State Rep. Weininger may join Green Bay's mayor race
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April -- and he's already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director of Administration, served...
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for 2 mistaken endorsements
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes' campaign is blaming a “clerical error” for listing a La Crosse County Sheriff's Department captain as one of nine endorsements from law enforcement officers when the officer did not, in fact, back Barnes. Barnes' campaign on Thursday...
ThedaCare partners with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to expand services
NEENAH (WLUK) -- ThedaCare has announced a partnership that will provide patients with expanded and convenient access to the most advanced levels of specialty care. Officials say ThedaCare's partnership with the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) will elevate care for local communities in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
Lawsuit says DeSantis led 'a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme' against migrants
BOSTON (WPEC) — A group of migrants from Venezuela have filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and accomplices from their new home state of Massachusetts. It describes in detail how they were allegedly lured to hotels by people who'd been "trolling streets" and offering McDonald's gift certificates to hungry people.
DWD applauds Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry's use of grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state Department of Workforce Development is calling a Manitowoc business a success story. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry received a $194,000 Wisconsin Fast Forward grant from the DWD last year to create a dedicated training center and curriculum for employees. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek toured the company's new...
Voting begins for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- Voting has now begun for the coolest thing made in Wisconsin. The seventh annual contest sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group, encourages Wisconsinites to vote for the their favorite Wisconsin-made product. This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese...
Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
Hurricane Fiona to bring cold front through Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Hurricane Fiona has been wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico this week, and even though the U.S. will likely not see that kind of damage, Northeast Wisconsin will still feel the impact of the storm. Fiona, now a category four hurricane, is moving northward from east of the Bahamas....
College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
The countdown is on for Appleton's Octoberfest
APPLETON (WLUK) – The countdown is on for A Mile of Fun in the Valley. Appleton’s Octoberfest is this weekend. It’s a one day event that has a lot to offer. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Nikki Voelzke, Chair, Appleton’s Octoberfest Marketing & PR, about the event.
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Badger Boardwalk Playscape open for kids thanks to group of Peshtigo moms
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Badger Boardwalk Playscape in Peshtigo is open and entertaining families all thanks to a group of moms. The original Badger Park playground was built more than 25 years ago. Over the decades, the playground had several safety and inclusion concerns that needed to be addressed, according to the Rejuvenate Badger Park Committee.
Green Bay Common Council unanimously approves $332,000 license plate reader plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is moving forward with its $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for three more years. The Green Bay Common Council voted unanimously to approve the police department's proposal. "I appreciate the Common Council’s unanimous support for this important crime reduction initiative," said Chief...
PHOTOS: Sunrise over Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Mother Nature served up a vibrant sunrise with a side of storms for Northeast Wisconsin. Storms rolled through the morning hours Tuesday but some were able to take in the colorful sky. ChimeIn with your weather photos and videos here:. Storm activity is expected to move out before...
Green Bay's mayor tests positive for COVID-19
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Genrich made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. He appeared through Zoom, and still chaired the meeting. The mayor told the council he tested positive Tuesday afternoon. He says he...
Officers light up Culver's restaurants for 'Police Lights of Christmas'
(WLUK) -- Culver's restaurants across Wisconsin are teaming up with local law enforcement to make a a difference. On Wednesday, more than 30 Culver's locations are participating in the Police Lights of Christmas event. Officers will be on hand at participating restaurants delivering orders, accepting donations and showing off their...
Green Bay's city council decides to wait two months to vote on rebranding investment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's city council has decided to wait before voting on whether to spend $101,000 on a rebranding initiative. The plan is to spend the next two months trying to find private money to help with the effort and taking it up again as part of the city budget process.
Appleton Library bids come in $14 million over budget
APPLETON (WLUK) - Bids for renovations of the Appleton Public Library came in $14 million over the budget of $40.4 million, so Mayor Jake Woodford is recommending they be rejected and the project re-evaluated. As a result, groundbreaking will be delayed. The library is embarking on a $40 million renovation...
