Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
Tucson police arrest suspected armed robber
Tucson police arrested a man accused of robbing several Tucson stores in August and September. Police say Javier Patrick, 26, faces charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and other felonies.
KOLD-TV
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fentanyl epidemic is in full force, and Tucson police and state poison and drug experts are warning parents and young people about a new type of fentanyl. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a multi-colored pill that looks like candy and there are concerns about how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested as part of an investigation of a possible carjacking on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Police said minor injuries were involved, but no details about who was hurt were immediately available. Police presence was heavy at the intersection of Harrison and Golf...
KOLD-TV
One pedestrian killed, one injured in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One pedestrian was killed and another was injured in an accident on Tucson’s east side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the crash happened near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard. A woman died after being transported to the hospital. A...
KOLD-TV
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson student was arrested for bringing a gun to a school on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and a minor prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both are felonies.
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLD-TV
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson. Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.
KOLD-TV
Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it will conserve a portion of its share of water from the Colorado River. City officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project) to leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of its 2022 allocation in Lake Mead.
KOLD-TV
Tucson International Airport to raise parking rates
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parking rates at the Tucson International Airport are set to increase on later this year. To meet rising operating costs and continue making improvements to the airport, officials recently announced, rates will increase by up to two dollars on Nov. 1. The new rates...
KOLD-TV
Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver had a fatal medical emergency and caused a three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Tucson Police Department, the wreck took place near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
clayconews.com
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE NEARLY THREE HUNDRED (300) POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS ON I-10 NORTH OF TUCSON, ARIZONA
Tucson, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock, Arizona. During the traffic...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
KOLD-TV
Police investigating early morning shooting on UArizona Campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds after a shooting at the Hub Apartments off North Park Avenue. University of Arizona Police Department responded to the initial call of the shooting. The Tucson Police Department has now taken over the investigation. TPD said there...
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
TPD looking for person of interest in deadly car crash
Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.
Comments / 2