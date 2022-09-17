Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
KITV.com
World Deaf Golf Championships to be held on Kauai
LIHUE, KAUAI (KITV4) -- The 13th World Deaf Golf Championships will be hosted at Kauai's Wailua Golf Course in Lihue this year, October 17-21. The tournament will draw in more than 100 hard of hearing golfers from 14 different countries, who will compete in a 72-hole stroke play tournament over 12 divisions, including Men's and Womens', Men's and Womens' Team, Men's and Womens' Senior and Senior Team, Men's Super Senior and Super Senior Team, as well as Junior Boys and Girls.
Comments / 1