Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
MLB
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
MLB
Riley Greene's incredible diving catch wins Play of Week
DETROIT -- Riley Greene’s defense continues to kill hopes of extra-base hits in the depths of Comerica Park, and his latest effort was rewarded with the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The stare on Alex Bregman’s face after Greene’s diving grab on Tuesday spoke volumes to...
MLB
Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It's a good thing he didn't
Jason Delay had made peace with the decision. His career was stalled out. His bats collected dust. He had a roster spot, but at that point, it was more theoretically than actively. His patience had worn thin, and he knew his time could best be spent elsewhere. “I was fully...
MLB
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Guardians go for Myles to grab tiebreaker from Sox
CHICAGO -- The Guardians have clinched another tiebreaker. It took a couple of extra innings, but Cleveland set the tone in the opener of the three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 10-7 win over the White Sox in 11 frames on Tuesday night to move five games ahead of second-place Chicago in the American League Central. More importantly, the victory gave the Guardians the edge in any tiebreaker scenario.
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk
ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
MLB
Montas (shoulder) to IL, won't throw for 10 days
NEW YORK -- Frankie Montas has not pitched to expectations since being acquired by the Yankees prior to the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, and now, the right-hander has landed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder following New York's 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
For Twins, 'things didn’t come together' vs. KC
KANSAS CITY -- For the sliding Twins, there’s something in play besides the American League Central title that they’ve been chasing for months. Fourteen games to go and the overriding question now is whether Minnesota can salvage a winning season. With their 5-4 loss to the Royals on...
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Stanton slams door on Bucs with walk-off grand slam
NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton threw his arms up in the air and let them hang as he flipped his bat and began an electric home run trot. He rounded the bases while his teammates jumped for joy out of the dugout and into a pileup at home plate. It’s...
MLB
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
MLB
Toglia riding the home/road roller coaster of a Rockies player
DENVER -- Twenty days later, Michael Toglia received his true welcome to the Rockies -- the boom and bust of it, the home and road of it. On Monday night at Coors Field, Toglia flushed an empty road trip against both Chicago teams by lashing two RBI triples and a single in the Rockies’ 10-7, 10-inning loss to the Giants.
MLB
Turn ... three? Rangers roll 2nd triple play of 2022
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung wasn’t thinking much of anything when he fielded the sharp grounder down the third-base line in the sixth inning. Everything happened so fast, he couldn’t even process it. “[I was] just thinking, ‘Get rid of it,’” Jung said. “'Get it out of my hands,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
MLB
With AL West clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
ST. PETERSBURG -- Now that another American League West has been clinched by the Astros, what’s next?. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, Houston’s last order of business is clinching the best record and the top seed in the AL playoffs. The Astros have already clinched a bye into the AL Division Series, where they’ll await the winner of one of the two AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Heading to 5th straight playoffs, Braves focused on big-picture goals
ATLANTA -- The Braves clinched a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, but they would have rather moved into a first-place tie in their division. Got it? It’s just part of the excitement created by what remains a great National League East race. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both homered as...
MLB
'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress
ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
Comments / 0