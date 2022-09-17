ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Harriers compete at Little Falls

By Herald-Review Staff Report
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 5 days ago

LITTLE FALLS — The Grand Rapids and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) cross country teams competed in the Little Fall Lucky Lindy/Myron Ahles Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 15, at Little Falls Country Club.

Following are results of the event:

Varsity Boys

Heritage Christian Academy won the team championship with 66 points. Perham was second with 112 while Monticello placed third with 118. GNK was 15th with 390 and Grand Rapids finished 17th with 415.

Bjorn Anderson, a sophomore from Perham, won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:03. Noah Mahoney of Monticello was second in 16:07 while Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes was third in 16:15.

Sophomore Mason Adler was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was 59th in 18:28. He was followed by teammates sophomore Zane Poenix, 74th in 18:46, senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 94th in 19:03, junior Nick Casper, 96th in 19:04, junior Sam Barton, 97th in 19:04, freshman Kale Fairchild, 107th in 19:16, and junior Mason Sovada, 115th in 19:25.

GNK freshman Brayden Nielsen was 61st in 18:30. He was followed by teammates junior Levi Danielson, 66th in 18:33, freshman Bryce Nielsen, 81st in 18:48, senior Ben Plackner, 92nd in 19:02, freshman Riley Koran, 95th in 19:03, eighth grader Isaac Danielson, 103rd in 19:11, and sophomore Hunter Milstead, 112th in 19:23.

Varsity Girls

Alexandria won the team title with 87, edging out Staples-Motley which had 93. Perham was third with 111.

Junior Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:54. Junior Kyanna Burton of Staples-Motley was second in 18:59 and freshman Audrey Brownell of Staples-Motley was third in 19:01.

Junior Whitney Sylvester was the Thunderhawks’ top placer as she was 64th in 22:22. She was followed by teammates junior Ellen Sween,96th in 24:29, junior Emily Walters, 104th in 24:52, senior Gabby Daydodge, 124th in 27:26, junior Emily TImm. 126th in 28:40, and junior Madeline Larson, 127th in 29:12.

Freshman Lola Champlin was GNK’s top runner as she was 25th with a time of 20:33. She was followed by teammates senior Emma Williams, 52nd in 21:49, junior Kaitlin Olson, 82nd in 23:22, junior Karly Mann, 92nd in 24:17, and junior Avalynn Westphal, 95th in 24:29.

Junior Varsity Boys

Monticello won the team title with 80, followed by St. Cloud Cathedral, 98, and Hopkins, 106. Grand Rapids was seventh with 155 and GNK was 10th with 262.

Kristian Kosterec, a Minnehaha Academy junior, won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17:51. Henry Mathiason of Perham was second in 18:36 and Logan Brendenberg of Fergus Falls placed third in 18:40.

Freshman Brennan Sylvester of Grand Rapids placed eighth in a time of 19:18. He was followed by teammates sophomore Larson Curnow, 12th in 19:26, junior Seth Barton, 31st in 20:08, freshman Mathew Johnson, 54th in 20:57, freshman Lucas Rychart, 78th in 21:34, sophomore Randall Belanger, 80th in 21:35, junior Joseph Anderson, 113th in 23:05, sophomore Reid Ketola, 115th in 23:07, freshman Joel Frost, 118th in 23:15, and sophomore Micah Sween, 122nd in 23:32.

Freshman Preston Troumbly was GNK’s top runner as he was 20th in 19:54. He was followed by teammates senior Jacques Villeneuve, 68th in 21:26; sophomore Maxwell Gangl, 74th in 21:33, freshman Eli McNeil, 81st in 21:36, junior Devin Goss, 88th in 21:52, freshman Jayden McNeil, 90th in 22:02, and freshman Jack Erickson, 173rd in 33:31.

Junior Varsity Girls

Sophomore Kasey Soderholm of Alexandria won the 5,000-meter race in 21:16. Freshman Quinn Hills of Alexandria was second in 21:24 and senior Liz Birkeland of Perham was third in 21:34.

Grand Rapids had no participants in the race.

Sophomore Tiana Hart of GNK was 127th in 35:38 and freshman Serenity Sink was 128th in 35:43.

Middle School Boys

Heritage Christian Academy won the team title with 50. Grand Rapids was 12th with 312.

Carson Rolph of St. Cloud Cathedral was first in this 3,200-meter race in a time of 11:30. Nolan Jendro of Brainerd was second in 11:31 while Gabe Hansen of Heritage Christian Academy was third in 11:36.

Seventh grader Will Huttner was Grand Rapids’ top placer as he was 20th in 12:29. He was followed by teammates Caleb Van Drunen, 99th in 14:42; Lucas Lane, 107th in 14:52; Logan Wourms, 109th in 14:56; Zak Vidmar, 129th in 15:49;

Hosea Huyck of GNK was 145th in 16:45.

Middle School Girls

St. Cloud Cathedral won the team title with 28 while Alexandria was second with44. Grand Rapids was 10th with 275.

Seventh grader Enya Scanlon of St. Cloud Cathedral won the 3,200-meter race in 12:47. Cecelia Jamison of St. Cloud Cathedral was second in 12:50 and Katelyn Waldoch of St. Cloud Cathedral was third in 12:50.

Eighth grader Elaine Jackson led Grand Rapids as she was 24th in 14:57. She was followed by teammates eighth grader Allison Moore, 76th in 17:19, eighth grader Anna Gebhart, 96th in 17:59, eighth grader Claire Larson, 98th in 17:59, and freshman Holly Sylvester, 115th in 19:30.

Sixth grader Karly Adams led GNK runners with a 21st place finish in 14:54. She was followed by teammates sixth grader Sage Goss, 91st in 17:53, and eighth grader Sydney Goss, 104th in 18:28.

