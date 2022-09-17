Read full article on original website
Related
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fact check: Biden's executive order will evaluate concept of a digital currency, not launch it
The claim: A cash-free digital currency is coming in December. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on March 9 to promote the development of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. But some social media users are misinterpreting aspects of the directive. An Aug. 15 article from News Punch, a website that...
Why Ethereum is Dropping After the Merge
The merge was designed to have a long-term impact, not a short-term one. Here's what you should know.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?
The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal agencies release reports on creating a digital dollar
WASHINGTON — Federal agencies issued nine reports on Friday for developing a central bank digital currency, also known as the digital dollar. The move follows President Joe Biden’s March executive order that urged the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Bad Guys Vs. 150 U.S. Prosecutors – Who Will Win?
The crypto landscape is heating up as the U.S. Department of Justice ramping up its efforts to counteract the risks posed to the American people by the illegal exploitation of digital assets. On Friday, the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division announced the launch of its nationwide Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC)...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO
The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
cryptoslate.com
Congress wants to be notified of all crypto rewards payments by DOS
As the U.S. grows increasingly concerned about sanctions evasions via cryptocurrency, a new bill demands that Congress be notified of all crypto aid provided to Ukraine. The bill, which the House of Representatives deliberated on Sept. 19, has been titled “Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act.”. The bill asks for the...
Crypto Crackdown: Here’s What’s in Biden’s Plan for Regulations
President Joe Biden is cracking down on crypto. The White House released its first-ever comprehensive framework for "responsible development of digital assets" Friday following an executive order in March calling on regulators to assess the risks of digital currencies, develop policy recommendations and safeguard against the systemic financial risks that crypto poses.
decrypt.co
Treasury Asks for Public Input to Shape Crypto Regulations—Including NFTs and DeFi
The Treasury's questionnaire is designed to assess how the government can better address crime associated with crypto. The U.S. Treasury today invited the public to comment on how digital assets are being used in crime—and what the government can do about it. Related to President Joe Biden’s March executive...
decrypt.co
Australia’s Financial Watchdog Expands Team to Better Regulate Crypto
After last week's merge event, Australia's financial regulator ASIC is also weighing whether to classify Ethereum as a financial product. Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) increased the size of its crypto team, The Guardian reports, after the popular blockchain shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system.
bitcoinist.com
South Korea Plans New Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Metaverse Growth
Metaverse and web 3 developments are attracting South Korea’s attention as the sectors continue to develop. As of now, the government invested around $200 million in the sectors. On the other side, state authorities have struggled to design effective regulatory frameworks like other jurisdictions around the globe introducing new cryptocurrency rules.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
CoinDesk
EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA
The European Union has finalized the full text of its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation. Officially, the text is still open to comments, but sources briefed on the talks have told CoinDesk that it is, in practice, finalized. A leaked draft of the bill dated Sept. 20 and...
Comments / 0