The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO