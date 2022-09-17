ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
POTUS
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gary Gensler
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?

The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Federal Trade Commission#Ne White House#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Policy
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Bad Guys Vs. 150 U.S. Prosecutors – Who Will Win?

The crypto landscape is heating up as the U.S. Department of Justice ramping up its efforts to counteract the risks posed to the American people by the illegal exploitation of digital assets. On Friday, the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division announced the launch of its nationwide Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
White House
Benzinga

Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO

The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
U.S. POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

Congress wants to be notified of all crypto rewards payments by DOS

As the U.S. grows increasingly concerned about sanctions evasions via cryptocurrency, a new bill demands that Congress be notified of all crypto aid provided to Ukraine. The bill, which the House of Representatives deliberated on Sept. 19, has been titled “Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act.”. The bill asks for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Money

Crypto Crackdown: Here’s What’s in Biden’s Plan for Regulations

President Joe Biden is cracking down on crypto. The White House released its first-ever comprehensive framework for "responsible development of digital assets" Friday following an executive order in March calling on regulators to assess the risks of digital currencies, develop policy recommendations and safeguard against the systemic financial risks that crypto poses.
POTUS
decrypt.co

Australia’s Financial Watchdog Expands Team to Better Regulate Crypto

After last week's merge event, Australia's financial regulator ASIC is also weighing whether to classify Ethereum as a financial product. Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) increased the size of its crypto team, The Guardian reports, after the popular blockchain shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

South Korea Plans New Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Metaverse Growth

Metaverse and web 3 developments are attracting South Korea’s attention as the sectors continue to develop. As of now, the government invested around $200 million in the sectors. On the other side, state authorities have struggled to design effective regulatory frameworks like other jurisdictions around the globe introducing new cryptocurrency rules.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA

The European Union has finalized the full text of its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation. Officially, the text is still open to comments, but sources briefed on the talks have told CoinDesk that it is, in practice, finalized. A leaked draft of the bill dated Sept. 20 and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy