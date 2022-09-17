Read full article on original website
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
Community Corner Interview: Jane Hammel of Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall and Skyline Apothecary
Kendall speaks with Jane Hammel from Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall and Skyline Apothecary. Charlottesville’s finest brewery, Pro Re Nata, celebrates their 7th anniversary all week-long with all kinds of events and deals including $1 off Flagship beers all day today (09/19), 1/2 off Growlers on Wednesday, a Guest Bartender Event benefiting the Chris Long Foundation on Thursday and more! Find the full Anniversary Week schedule here: https://prnbrewery.com/
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
Pilot killed in crash identified
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal plane crash that occurred Sept. 14, 2022 in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the Piper fixed-wing aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
CPD releases Saturday morning murder victim ID
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the ID of Saturday morning’s homicide victim as 29-year old city resident Daquain Anderson. Officers responded around 3 Saturday morning to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers arrived on the scene and found Anderson had been shot, and he was transported to UVa where he succumbed in the ER.
City Council approves speed limit reduction along a portion of Cherry Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – They talked about reducing the speed limit on Cherry Avenue to 25 the entire way between Ridge Street and Cleveland Avenue. But City Council last night went with staff recommendation to reduce the speed limit on Cherry to 30 between Ridge and Roosevelt Brown… and 25 between Roosevelt Brown and Cleveland.
