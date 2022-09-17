Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Lubbock Man Admits to Death of a Man From 1998
A Lubbock man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday, September 20th for manslaughter in relation to the death of a man back in 1998. 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez had attended a New Year's Eve party in the 2400 block of 3rd Street on January 1st, 1998. He was beaten to death that same night and was found by police lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead not even an hour after arriving at the hospital. What exactly led to this deadly fight wasn't made clear in news reports.
Lubbock Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Murder
A Lubbock man has received his prison sentence for a 2018 murder. Back in March of 2018 the Lubbock Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. While at the scene of reported criminal mischief, some police officers were approached by the family of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett, who requested police to check on him. When officers arrived at Pickett's apartment, they discovered him inside with a gunshot wound to the chest and were able to review surveillance footage.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Boyfriend in the Leg and Abdomen
A Lubbock teenager that was previously reported missing is now being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen. KAMC News reports that the teenager in question, 17-year-old Summer Colvin, was reporting missing in August of 2022, but was arrested on Thursday, September 15th. Police say that Colvin...
Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock
A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Monday Night Fire at Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 6:53 p.m. It's said that the damage was done mostly to the exterior of the building. The...
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots
If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
The South Plains Fair Will Sell Alcoholic Beverages for the First Time Ever
For more than 100 years, the South Plains Fair has served Lubbock with amazing rides, food and entertainment. This year the fair is adding something new to the mix. When you come to the fair for any time between September 23rd and October 1st, not only is there a clear bag policy this year, but fairgoers 21 and older can also enjoy an adult beverage.
Remembering the Most Unhinged Lubbock Local TV Commercials
I'll be very honest, I don't watch much TV, let alone local TV. With the precious spare time I have, I usually like to read, listen to music or go to the movies. I saw Dial M for Murder in 3D at Alamo Drafthouse last night. It was awesome. However,...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0