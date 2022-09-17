Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...
‘I didn’t want to settle’: Trump says he balked at paying even ‘small amount’ to settle New York tax fraud probe
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rejected an offer to settle the three-year investigation into whether his eponymous real estate company committed massive amounts of tax fraud because paying “even a small amount” would be akin to admitting guilt.“I met with them. I actually thought they wanted to settle but I didn't want to settle because how can you even if I paid a very small amount, you sort of admitting guilt,” said Mr Trump during a Wednesday evening interview on Fox News’ Hannity.The twice-impeached ex-president appeared to cast the blame for what New York State Attorney...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Russian soldiers who desert their posts could face up to 10 years in jail under legislation that passed the lower house of parliament a day before Putin announced 'partial mobilization'
Russia's State Duma passed a new law on Tuesday that toughens punishments for soldiers deserting their posts during a period of mobilization.
Putin's call-up won't make a dent in Ukraine for months and is already sowing panic at home with protests and people racing to get out of the country
Even if Russia can deploy thousands of troops in the coming weeks, it may not be enough to address the underlying issues plaguing its war effort.
