ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Summer-like heat through Thursday
HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of Alabama today and tomorrow thanks to a large upper high over the region; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. There is actually some risk of a few very small, isolated showers or storms this afternoon during the heat of the day, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 5-10 percent, so most places stay dry. For Birmingham and many other communities, today will be the tenth consecutive day with no measurable rain.
ABC 33/40 News
Craig Ford wins Gadsden mayoral race
Gadsden will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Craig Ford, Alabama's former House Minority Leader, won by a comfortable margin against former Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brothers New. Ford is replacing Sherman Guyton, who served four terms as Gadsden's mayor.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
ABC 33/40 News
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
Volunteers are needed to pick up and deliver meals throughout Jefferson County. Meals on Wheels is in need of an additional 500 volunteers now that daily deliveries have resumed. To sign up or find out more information you can visit the organization's site here.
ABC 33/40 News
Grandfather faces charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 2-year-old boy died in a hot car in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants are for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
ABC 33/40 News
$1,000 reward offered in Sylacauga shooting
A man was found shot to death inside a car in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon, and CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston, also known as Zip, was shot in the head while sitting in a gray Dodge Challenger on Wood Street according to Sylacauga police.
ABC 33/40 News
Two bodies found after house fire in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of two people were found inside a Clanton house after a fire Tuesday. The Clanton Police Department said the city's fire department responded to a structure fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road around 1:15 a.m. Police said when officers and firefighters arrived, the...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's getting worse': Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise and any drug can be cut with it. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In Jefferson County in 2021, there were 316 deaths involving fentanyl, which is an increase by 66% from 2020.
ABC 33/40 News
Nearly $30,000 in cash seized along with drugs and guns in Helena bust
Four people face multiple drug charges after authorities searched a home in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena Tuesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force seized more than $29,000 in U.S. currency, multiple guns, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, more than 90 grams of THC wax, two bottles of codeine, and assorted drug paraphernalia during the search.
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
ABC 33/40 News
Proposed one-cent sales tax increase could fund new Rainbow City master plan projects
A public hearing will be held to discuss raising Rainbow City's sales tax from 9% to 10%. The funds would go towards facilities and long-term capital improvements. Rainbow City Mayor, Joe Taylor said they intend to use the added revenue to move the city's new master plan forward. The city...
