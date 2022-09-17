HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of Alabama today and tomorrow thanks to a large upper high over the region; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. There is actually some risk of a few very small, isolated showers or storms this afternoon during the heat of the day, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 5-10 percent, so most places stay dry. For Birmingham and many other communities, today will be the tenth consecutive day with no measurable rain.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO