ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Paris, ME
State
Maine State
City
Fryeburg, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Bethel, ME
City
Paris, ME
City
Greenwood, ME
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation

BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Western Mountains#Natural Disasters
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
altenergymag.com

Nexamp Celebrates Completion of Rumford Solar in Maine with Ribbon Cutting Event

This 6.5 MW project, part of Maine's Net Energy Billing Tariff Rate program, serves the Town of Rumford and several area businesses and non-profits. Local and state officials joined Nexamp representatives for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Nexamp's recently completed Rumford Solar project today, celebrating the addition of a new renewable energy source in the Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. The project, part of Maine's Net Energy Billing Tariff Rate program, will enable the Town of Rumford and several area businesses and non-profits to save money on their annual electric costs while simultaneously supporting the expansion of renewable energy.
RUMFORD, ME
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
103.7 WCYY

Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity Law enacted

STATEWIDE– It’s been three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity law was enacted here in Maine. On September 19 of 2019, Maine became the 9th Jurisdiction in the United States to implement the aid-in-dying law. Under the law, a provider may prescribe life-ending medications to a terminally...
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

More Wet Weather on the Way to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- More beneficial rain is on the way as we head later on into this week. The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, with another round of soaking rain arriving by Thursday with a cold front. Wednesday we see clearing skies. We'll likely end the day mostly...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy