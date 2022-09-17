ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Them Back! Shakira Demands Grammys From Ex Gerard Piqué, Worried Awards Could Be Used 'As Bargaining Chip' In Bitter Custody Battle

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
The post-split drama between Shakira and her longtime ex, Gerard Piqué, is getting ugly, as reports claim her Grammy awards are being held hostage by the star athlete, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the years, Shakira has earned three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, which are allegedly in the possession of her former flame.

Journalist Jordi Martin was the first to make the shocking claims, which have since been referenced in a report by the Spanish newspaper La Razon.

"In Piqué's office, in Kosmos (his production company), Shakira's Grammys are still exposed. He hasn't returned them to her," alleged Martin amid claims the two plan to move to Miami with their kids, where they'll live separately and work out custody.

La Razon pointed out how the athlete could potentially use the gilded gramophone trophies as a bargaining chip while they strive to reach a co-parenting agreement.

"She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her," a source close to the Hips Don't Lie performer told Us Weekly about the Colombia native late last month, claiming the custody battle between them quickly turned from cordial to "messy."

Shakira and the former Manchester United player announced they were calling it quits in a joint statement shared in June following more than a decade together.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said. "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

The famed pair share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Since revealing their breakup, Piqué has moved on with Clara Chía while Shakira weathers more drama in her personal life.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Spanish prosecutors filed documents asking the judge to hit Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros in taxes stemming from a 2018 investigation.

The filing came days after the Objection (Tango) hitmaker rejected the deal. It appears she is headed for trial as a rep for Shakira said she "is fully confident of her innocence."

Whoever
3d ago

Piqué, man up and be decent. Give her grammies back, let her take care of the children and leave her alone. Go to take care of the new woman if the season because you will never be emotionally stable and whatever you did to Shakira you will do to the new one.

Reply
15
lucy
3d ago

this guy is a horrible man.no judge will let him keep them.they r hers n only hers

Reply
13
Make America Great Again
1d ago

Grammy Awards are great but that couldn’t possibly be a bargaining chip when comes to your kids. Grammy’s are merely an object

Reply
3
