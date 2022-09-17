Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III set for NFL debut

September 17 - Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to make his NFL debut when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Walker underwent hernia surgery in mid-August and sat out the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday. He was a full-practice participant on Friday and wasn't designated with an injury status on the club's injury report.

"It was real sudden," Walker told reporters Friday of the hernia. "They told me it was something to take care of early. So I'm glad it happened before the season really."

Walker is a second-round pick out of Michigan State. He won the Doak Walker Award last season as the best running back in college football while gaining 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Rashaad Penny is Seattle's lead back and he rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries in the win over Denver.

Seahawks undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount (hamstring) is doubtful after being added to the injury report on Friday. Cornerback Artie Burns (groin) is questionable after missing the opener.

