ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man scammed by ‘online realtor’ in bogus home sale

An “online realtor” fooled a man into thinking he had a purchased a home when he really hadn’t, the Bridgewater Police Dept. said. The victim reported the incident to police after he entered the house and another realtor told him he didn’t belong there, according to investigators. The man believed he had purchased the home and was cleaning the inside “when the actual realtor showed up to [the] house and told him he had not purchased the home,” Bridgewater Police said in a Sept. 10 tweet.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire

Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Greenwich, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Former Pension Advisor Pays City of Cranston $100,000 Following Dispute

The City of Cranston has reached a settlement with its former pension advisor, GoLocalProv has learned. The dispute was filed by Cranston in November 2020 against Janney Montgomery Scott, the city's then-pension advisor. Cranston complained that the fees associated with their accounts were not fully disclosed and were higher than...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Greenwich#Cape Cod#Friendship#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Riliving Com#Townhouse#Stonebridge#Colonial Ranch#Ideal Court#Ri Real Estate Services
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
worldatlas.com

The Most Scenic Places in New England For Fall Foliage

As the leaves begin to change color and fall gently to the ground, New England comes alive with an array of colors. From deep reds and oranges to bright yellows and golds, the foliage is simply stunning. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to enjoy the leaves or somewhere to go for a scenic drive, these are some of the most picturesque spots in New England. So, get your camera ready and enjoy the amazing autumn scenery!
NEWPORT, RI
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
thebrockvoice.com

Crews battling fire in downtown Uxbridge

A section of downtown Uxbridge has been closed following a fire early Wednesday (Sept. 21). While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that Brock Street West is currently closed between Toronto Street and Main Street. A video from the scene has been shared...
UXBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy