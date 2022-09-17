The 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade on Saturday in Urbana will include a day of music, games, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Not only will the day include the 20 contestants vying for the first prize of $1,000 for the best chili, but also, there will also be a Hot Pepper Eating contest, Suck, Chew and Blow contest, Best Salsa contest, Dunk Tank and a Corn Hole Tournament. The children’s area will have a Bouncy Castle to enjoy.

URBANA, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO