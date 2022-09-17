ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Urbana Citizen

Saturday is Chili Fest, Hoopla

The 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade on Saturday in Urbana will include a day of music, games, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Not only will the day include the 20 contestants vying for the first prize of $1,000 for the best chili, but also, there will also be a Hot Pepper Eating contest, Suck, Chew and Blow contest, Best Salsa contest, Dunk Tank and a Corn Hole Tournament. The children’s area will have a Bouncy Castle to enjoy.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Fall is time to plan for spring

It’s certainly starting to feel like it more and more every day — soybeans starting to yellow and drop leaves, corn ears drooping, apple harvest going on, county fair season coming to an end, college football and cool nights and days getting shorter. Where did our summer go?
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Urbana Citizen

Linnae Wilson’s work on display at CCAC

Join us at the Champaign County Arts Council as we celebrate and honor the many years of Linnae Wilson’s artwork. Linnae has received many art awards over the years. In 2006 she was the featured artist for Art Affair. Linnae was one of the founding trustees of the Champaign County Arts Council.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
TIPP CITY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Slones to mark 71st

James Erwin and Virginia Slone of Urbana will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on the September 29. They were married on that date in 1951 by The Rev. Stanley. They have 4 children: Cynthia Sue (deceased), Linda (John A.) Garvey, Vicky (Melvin) Shaffer Jr., and Ricky Slone. They have 4 beautiful grandkids and numerous great grandkids. Both are retired from Pinkerton security.
URBANA, OH
