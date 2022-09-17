Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Related
Urbana Citizen
Saturday is Chili Fest, Hoopla
The 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade on Saturday in Urbana will include a day of music, games, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Not only will the day include the 20 contestants vying for the first prize of $1,000 for the best chili, but also, there will also be a Hot Pepper Eating contest, Suck, Chew and Blow contest, Best Salsa contest, Dunk Tank and a Corn Hole Tournament. The children’s area will have a Bouncy Castle to enjoy.
Urbana Citizen
Fall is time to plan for spring
It’s certainly starting to feel like it more and more every day — soybeans starting to yellow and drop leaves, corn ears drooping, apple harvest going on, county fair season coming to an end, college football and cool nights and days getting shorter. Where did our summer go?
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana Citizen
Linnae Wilson’s work on display at CCAC
Join us at the Champaign County Arts Council as we celebrate and honor the many years of Linnae Wilson’s artwork. Linnae has received many art awards over the years. In 2006 she was the featured artist for Art Affair. Linnae was one of the founding trustees of the Champaign County Arts Council.
WDTN
Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Urbana Citizen
Slones to mark 71st
James Erwin and Virginia Slone of Urbana will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on the September 29. They were married on that date in 1951 by The Rev. Stanley. They have 4 children: Cynthia Sue (deceased), Linda (John A.) Garvey, Vicky (Melvin) Shaffer Jr., and Ricky Slone. They have 4 beautiful grandkids and numerous great grandkids. Both are retired from Pinkerton security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urbana Citizen
Looking Back: Mott’s Groceries
In the 1901 Urbana Telephone directory there were listed 22 groceries and 6 meat markets. One of the groceries listed was that of George P. Mott at 114 Miami Street (Mott Grocery – Miami St.). This store opened in 1900 and closed sometime after 1906. Mr. Mott then worked...
614now.com
Inventive Dublin eatery permanently closes
An inventive and fast-casual Indian eatery has closed its doors for good. Curry Up Indian Grill, which was located at 6181 Sawmill Rd., at the intersection of Sawmill Road and W. Dublin-Granville Roads, has closed. The concept closed earlier this year. It was originally opened by Vishal Patel in October...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
WDTN
Good Eats at Dayton’s First Argentinian Restaurant
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and we are focusing on food! We head over to an Argentinian restaurant located at 9486 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg. Jorge and Monica Fabregat join us to explain the history of their restaurant, La Embajada.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Comments / 0