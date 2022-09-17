Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Fall Festival Benefiting Anderson Chapter, National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina
Demetrius Williford, Kim Williford, and Roxy Reed from the Anderson chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina to talk about their upcoming Fall Festival in Anderson. The event will take place September 24th from 11 AM to 8 PM in front of the Anderson Mall, which is located at 3131 N. Main St., Anderson SC, 29621.
Spartanburg County Public Library – Design Your Own Library Card Contest
Jamarcus is talking with the Spartanburg County Public Library and it is National Library Card Sign Up Month. During the month of September you can submit your designs for their Design Your Own Library Card Contest.
Spartanburg County in need of 911 Operators
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County is looking for 911 operators amid a growing need for dispatchers. 911 operators are the first people someone talks to when they dial in for help. It’s a vital role that is in dire need of being filled in the county. While the Nation...
2 dead in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-crash-on-i-85-in-spartanburg-co/
Union Co. Sheriff's Office donates patrol car to local campus
Union Co. Sheriff's Office donates patrol car to local campus. Union Co. Sheriff’s Office donates patrol car to …. Inflation impacts Upstate non-profit food pantries. Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in …. Union Co. deputies searching for woman wanted for …. Missing woman found shot to death in...
Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
Union Co. deputies continue search for woman accused of murder
What seemed to be a death due to a combination of alcohol and untreated medical conditions turned out to be a homicide.
Union Co. deputies investigate social media posts directed at elementary school
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Social media posts directed at a elementary school in Union County have left parents concerned. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/union-co-deputies-investigate-social-media-posts-directed-at-elementary-school/
Missing persons case in Laurens Co. leads to body, murder arrest
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/missing-persons-case-in-laurens-co-leads-to-body-murder-arrest/
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday. 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg …. Beware of bogus streaming charges. Inflation impacts Upstate non-profit food pantries. Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in …. Union Co. deputies searching for woman...
