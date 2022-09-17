ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WECT

Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man arrested, charged with incident liberties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
County
Crime & Safety
whiteville-news.com

South Lee Street at West Walter Street Whiteville

Whiteville Police responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street Whiteville NC, around 3:28 pm to reports of shots fired. While en route to the location a description of a suspect vehicle was given out and located by the Mobile Patrol at which time a vehicle stop was initiated. During the investigation, two individuals identified as Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were involved in the shots fired call.
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Scam Alert from Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced a scam was being mailed out in Bladen County. The Sheriff explained residents have reported receiving checks, some in the amount of $4,990.90, in the mail from Atlantic Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Sept. 12, 2022, directs recipients to cash the check for taxes, and they will receive a lottery prize of $495,009.10.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
SWANSBORO, NC

