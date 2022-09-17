Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three people arrested in Elizabethtown traffic stop; stolen vehicle, gun recovered
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people, including a wanted man, have been arrested following a traffic stop in Bladen County. The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received an alert from their camera system of a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown. A Bladen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two men arrested on felon firearm possession following Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:28 pm in the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street. Officers say they were on the way to the scene when...
WECT
Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
NC man arrested, charged with incident liberties
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiteville-news.com
South Lee Street at West Walter Street Whiteville
Whiteville Police responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street Whiteville NC, around 3:28 pm to reports of shots fired. While en route to the location a description of a suspect vehicle was given out and located by the Mobile Patrol at which time a vehicle stop was initiated. During the investigation, two individuals identified as Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were involved in the shots fired call.
cbs17
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, Cumberland County sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month. McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls...
Craven County family continues search for person who killed relative
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family spoke out Wednesday morning and offered a reward for information on the person who killed their relative in 2018. On July 27, 2018, Leon “Dre” Carmon was found dead in his vehicle on Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies with the Craven […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Police Department working to identify woman accused of using counterfeit money
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Shallotte Police Department are looking for a woman they say used counterfeit money at a local store. The purchase made with the fake money was caught on surveillance video. Now the Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman....
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com
Scam Alert from Bladen County Sheriff’s Office
Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced a scam was being mailed out in Bladen County. The Sheriff explained residents have reported receiving checks, some in the amount of $4,990.90, in the mail from Atlantic Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Sept. 12, 2022, directs recipients to cash the check for taxes, and they will receive a lottery prize of $495,009.10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
foxwilmington.com
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police looking for alleged wallet thief accused of fraudulent credit card use
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a store last week. The incident took place last Monday around 12:05 at the Food Lion on Village Road. Police say the person seen in surveillance video...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
columbuscountynews.com
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
Person found dead after Swansboro house fire
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
Comments / 1