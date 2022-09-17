Whiteville Police responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street Whiteville NC, around 3:28 pm to reports of shots fired. While en route to the location a description of a suspect vehicle was given out and located by the Mobile Patrol at which time a vehicle stop was initiated. During the investigation, two individuals identified as Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were involved in the shots fired call.

