Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
WSMV
Mayor Cooper lays out plan to tackle Nashville’s homelessness issue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper detailed his plan on how he will use $50 million in federal funds to tackle the issue of homelessness in the city, a plan he described as a housing first initiative. “Too many of our neighbors are living in horrific and...
WSMV
Safe Fun Nashville demands action from TLC, claims transportainment rules not enforced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Safe Fun Nashville called on the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission Wednesday to enforce rules and regulations surrounding the Nashville part bus industry. Safe Fun Nashville asked TLC to enforce party bus rules better ahead of a meeting on Thursday, where Metro officials will discuss additional rules...
Construction worker rescued from trench in Murfreesboro
Crews rescued a man who fell down into a 10-foot deep trench Tuesday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro to offer free leaf pickup this October
Ahead of the fall season, the city of Murfreesboro is planning to offer free leaf pickup starting October 1st through the end of the year.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Amanda Baker, an elementary school teacher with Metro Nashville Public Schools, stepped away from the classroom this school year after 12 years.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
fox17.com
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
Man ‘seriously injured’ in North Nashville home invasion
An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured during a home invasion in North Nashville late Tuesday night.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WSMV
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
radio7media.com
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
WSMV
Williamson Co. Sheriff partners with agency to provide mental health responder on calls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new resource to better respond to mental health calls. The sheriff’s office has partnered with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, which is providing a mental health co-responder. “Law enforcement is usually the first response but there’s...
WSMV
Metro smoking ban bill under review at Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would ban smoking and the use of vapor products in all Davidson County establishments is up for its second reading Tuesday. Currently, in Davidson County, Title 10 of the Metropolitan Code of Laws prohibits smoking and using vapor products in certain age-restricted venues. This means patrons cannot smoke in any establishment that does restrict access to people ages 21 or older. The bill up for consideration would amend this to be all establishments, regardless of age restrictions.
WSMV
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Construction worker rescued after falling into trench
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench. When...
WSMV
Madison area without water for 12 hours after main break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple blocks in Madison were without water for nearly 12 hours after a water main line burst under Gallatin Pike on Monday night. Crews worked through the night to make repairs. The water was turned back on for homes and businesses in the middle of Madison...
