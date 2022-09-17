ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Walmart
radio7media.com

Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Metro smoking ban bill under review at Metro Council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would ban smoking and the use of vapor products in all Davidson County establishments is up for its second reading Tuesday. Currently, in Davidson County, Title 10 of the Metropolitan Code of Laws prohibits smoking and using vapor products in certain age-restricted venues. This means patrons cannot smoke in any establishment that does restrict access to people ages 21 or older. The bill up for consideration would amend this to be all establishments, regardless of age restrictions.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Construction worker rescued after falling into trench

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench. When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Madison area without water for 12 hours after main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple blocks in Madison were without water for nearly 12 hours after a water main line burst under Gallatin Pike on Monday night. Crews worked through the night to make repairs. The water was turned back on for homes and businesses in the middle of Madison...
NASHVILLE, TN

