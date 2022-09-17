NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would ban smoking and the use of vapor products in all Davidson County establishments is up for its second reading Tuesday. Currently, in Davidson County, Title 10 of the Metropolitan Code of Laws prohibits smoking and using vapor products in certain age-restricted venues. This means patrons cannot smoke in any establishment that does restrict access to people ages 21 or older. The bill up for consideration would amend this to be all establishments, regardless of age restrictions.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO