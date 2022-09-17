Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police seek help in finding the suspect involved in an armed robbery near the 7300 block of W. Good Hope Road. Police say it happened on Sept. 7 at 11:05 a.m. The suspect is a male, 25-30 years of age, with a medium build. Police...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding suspect involved in shooting near 21st and Burnham
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a shooting near 21st and Burnham. Police say the shooting happened today, on Sept. 21, at 3:57 a.m. Police say the suspect is described as a male, 25-30 years of age, six feet tall, 250...
Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in burglary near 68th and Morgan
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to a garage burglary.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, vehicle shot up, boy arrested
Gunmen robbed an on-duty Milwaukee Department of Public Works worker and opened fire on a DPW vehicle Monday morning, and now police say they have a 16-year-old in custody.
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
Stabbing near 27th and Highland, 2 people injured
An argument between a man and a woman escalated into a stabbing, leaving the man in serious condition in the hospital on Monday, Milwaukee police say.
WISN
Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot
MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
WISN
Multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee sends one person to hospital
MILWAUKEE — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. Police told WISN 12 News there were no kids on the bus at the time...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
