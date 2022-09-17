ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police seek help in finding the suspect involved in an armed robbery near the 7300 block of W. Good Hope Road. Police say it happened on Sept. 7 at 11:05 a.m. The suspect is a male, 25-30 years of age, with a medium build. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee sends one person to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. Police told WISN 12 News there were no kids on the bus at the time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI

