PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 29-year-old Waukesha woman was hit and killed last night while trying to walk across I-94 near Pewaukee. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came upon the scene of an unoccupied car that had gone down an embankment next to I-94 near Pewaukee around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. It is believed that the driver got out of her car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by a passing car.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO