New Berlin, WI

Harbor Fest 2022 hits the Harbor District this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The celebration of Milwaukee's working harbor returns this weekend and three of Harbor Fest's organizers sat with with CBS 58 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tia Torhorst, CEO of Milwaukee Harbor District, Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Kim Pemble, interim Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center discuss what can be expected from this year's Harbor Fest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Berlin, WI
CBS 58 Hometowns: Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, we spoke with Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Summerfest grounds 'goes to the dogs; Saturday, Sept. 24 for the annual Fromm Petfest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We've had a summer full festival of ethnic festivals along Milwaukee's lakefront. Now it's time for the animals to have their day in the sun. This Saturday is "Fromm Petfest" on the Summerfest grounds. It's a day to celebrate all things pets, including some fun pet-centric activities like dock diving, lure and agility courses, and a doggie dash. It's definitely a day gone to the dogs, cats, kids, and anyone who loves animals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Celebrating Oktoberfest with Bavarian beer cheese fondue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Oktoberfest celebrations are underway around the world, including here in the Milwaukee area. One way to celebrate the festivities is with Bavarian beer cheese fondue served with premium dippers, including bratwurst, short ribs, potatoes and more. Jordan Chang, a fondue expert from The Melting Pot, joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wauwatosa School Board, police department discuss SRO relationship in schools

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night the Wauwatosa School Board met to discuss the district's relationship with the police department, specifically the student resource officers. The meeting comes after a particularly active stretch in which there were several fights and acts of violence throughout the district. Currently four Wauwatosa...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Cooler days and chilly nights arrive for the start of fall

After reaching 80° for the 12th time this month on Tuesday, today is our transition day as temps fall back to cooler levels to start astronomical fall. We started out mild and humid this morning, but lower dew points are pushing in from the northwest with all of southeast WI dropping to comfortable levels by this afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
This Sunday's 'Workshops on The Water' lets you be artsy while boating around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Who says you have to work on art projects in a stuffy studio. This Sunday, you actually have the chance to show off your artistic side while boating on the Milwaukee River and inner harbor for a few hours. "Two Mikes Art Factory" is holding its last public "Workshops on The Water" for the season. One fun activity will allow you to dress up your potted plant with some artsy accessories.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Woman hit and killed crossing I-94 near Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 29-year-old Waukesha woman was hit and killed last night while trying to walk across I-94 near Pewaukee. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came upon the scene of an unoccupied car that had gone down an embankment next to I-94 near Pewaukee around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. It is believed that the driver got out of her car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by a passing car.
PEWAUKEE, WI
'Bookmobile' brings the library to area neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The goal for the Monarch Library System is to make sure that children have access to books, even when they do not have a library in their communities. The system is utilizing their Bookmobile to offer a mobile library within a bus. Lisa Haartman, manager of the Bookmobile, spoke to CBS 58 on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss the impact being made by the mobile library initiative.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
KENOSHA, WI

