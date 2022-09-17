Read full article on original website
Ice installment begins ahead of Milwaukee Admirals' upcoming season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "We're just excited to get started here. I think we're going to have a really good team," said Milwaukee Admirals President John Greenberg. The first game of the Milwaukee Admirals' 2022-23 season is a little more than a month away. To get ready, ice is being...
Find out how the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive allows you to help keep food on family tables this holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the holiday giving season kicks off, CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are working together to start the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive on Friday, Sept. 30. Scott Marshall, Vice President of Development and Communications at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin joined us Wednesday, Sept. 21...
Woman calls for action after manager throws drink in her face at Greenfield restaurant
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A dispute at a Greenfield restaurant caught on camera - now the manager has been fired after he threw a drink in a customer's face and she threw a chair at him. The argument happened at Crab Du Jour on 76th and Layton. A month...
Harbor Fest 2022 hits the Harbor District this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The celebration of Milwaukee's working harbor returns this weekend and three of Harbor Fest's organizers sat with with CBS 58 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tia Torhorst, CEO of Milwaukee Harbor District, Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Kim Pemble, interim Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center discuss what can be expected from this year's Harbor Fest.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Sherman Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, we spoke with Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association.
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
Summerfest grounds 'goes to the dogs; Saturday, Sept. 24 for the annual Fromm Petfest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We've had a summer full festival of ethnic festivals along Milwaukee's lakefront. Now it's time for the animals to have their day in the sun. This Saturday is "Fromm Petfest" on the Summerfest grounds. It's a day to celebrate all things pets, including some fun pet-centric activities like dock diving, lure and agility courses, and a doggie dash. It's definitely a day gone to the dogs, cats, kids, and anyone who loves animals.
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteer heads to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- An American Red Cross volunteer from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday, Sept. 21 to help with hurricane relief. Dianna Trush has family there, so you can imagine just how meaningful this deployment is to her. Wednesday morning she'll leave out of O'Hare International...
Celebrating Oktoberfest with Bavarian beer cheese fondue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Oktoberfest celebrations are underway around the world, including here in the Milwaukee area. One way to celebrate the festivities is with Bavarian beer cheese fondue served with premium dippers, including bratwurst, short ribs, potatoes and more. Jordan Chang, a fondue expert from The Melting Pot, joined...
Wauwatosa School Board, police department discuss SRO relationship in schools
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night the Wauwatosa School Board met to discuss the district's relationship with the police department, specifically the student resource officers. The meeting comes after a particularly active stretch in which there were several fights and acts of violence throughout the district. Currently four Wauwatosa...
Meet our Pet of the Week: Roscoe the cat - available for adoption
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This morning Alex Corradetti spoke with Deserae Jones-Hartwig of Wisconsin Humane Society to learn about the pet of the week, Roscoe the cat. Learn more about pets available for adoption here.
Petition gains traction against proposed Live Nation music venues in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As two new Milwaukee music venues inch through the approval process, historic theaters and residents are voicing their concerns. The two venues are proposed by Frank Productions, a Wisconsin subsidiary of Live Nation/Ticketmaster. They would be a part of the Bucks' Deer District. The venues would...
Cooler days and chilly nights arrive for the start of fall
After reaching 80° for the 12th time this month on Tuesday, today is our transition day as temps fall back to cooler levels to start astronomical fall. We started out mild and humid this morning, but lower dew points are pushing in from the northwest with all of southeast WI dropping to comfortable levels by this afternoon.
This Sunday's 'Workshops on The Water' lets you be artsy while boating around Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Who says you have to work on art projects in a stuffy studio. This Sunday, you actually have the chance to show off your artistic side while boating on the Milwaukee River and inner harbor for a few hours. "Two Mikes Art Factory" is holding its last public "Workshops on The Water" for the season. One fun activity will allow you to dress up your potted plant with some artsy accessories.
Woman hit and killed crossing I-94 near Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 29-year-old Waukesha woman was hit and killed last night while trying to walk across I-94 near Pewaukee. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came upon the scene of an unoccupied car that had gone down an embankment next to I-94 near Pewaukee around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. It is believed that the driver got out of her car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by a passing car.
'Bookmobile' brings the library to area neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The goal for the Monarch Library System is to make sure that children have access to books, even when they do not have a library in their communities. The system is utilizing their Bookmobile to offer a mobile library within a bus. Lisa Haartman, manager of the Bookmobile, spoke to CBS 58 on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss the impact being made by the mobile library initiative.
Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
Milwaukee police seek help in finding suspect involved in shooting near 21st and Burnham
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a shooting near 21st and Burnham. Police say the shooting happened today, on Sept. 21, at 3:57 a.m. Police say the suspect is described as a male, 25-30 years of age, six feet tall, 250...
