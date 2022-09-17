Read full article on original website
abc11.com
North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake Maye apologizes for jab at NC State Wolfpack: 'It was inappropr...
North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye apologized Tuesday evening for taking a shot at rivalNC Stateearlier in the day, saying that his remark was meant as a joke but was "inappropriate." Maye, while meeting with the media to discuss the Tar Heels' upcoming game on Saturday against Notre Dame, was...
abc11.com
Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Ramirez 'on the road to recovery' after second surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock campus...
abc11.com
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people living in Chapel Hill lost more than $73,000 in a matter of days. All three fell victim to different scams. "These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said. Police said the first...
abc11.com
Triangle educators, book sellers fight back as attempts to ban books persist
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New numbers show the effort to ban books across the country continues to grow. The American Library Association said there have been nearly 700 attempts to ban or restrict access to more than 1,600 different books in the first nine months of this year. It's the...
abc11.com
Durham Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen from church parking lot
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham Boy Scout troop had its trailer stolen from a church parking lot. Surveillance video captured a pickup truck pull into the parking lot of Christus Victor Lutheran Church on NC-54 early Wednesday morning. Before the video cuts out, the truck is seen stopping near where Troop 486's trailer is parked.
