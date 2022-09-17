ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Sports
City
Cary, NC
abc11.com

Durham Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen from church parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham Boy Scout troop had its trailer stolen from a church parking lot. Surveillance video captured a pickup truck pull into the parking lot of Christus Victor Lutheran Church on NC-54 early Wednesday morning. Before the video cuts out, the truck is seen stopping near where Troop 486's trailer is parked.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy